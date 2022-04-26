Disaster Recovery IT Specialist at Mediro ICT

A company based in Johannesburg is looking for a Disaster Recovery Specialist on a contract role until Dec 2022 (Renewable). CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Perform a gap analysis on existing disaster recovery capabilities, compared to the DR strategy to formulate viable plans to mitigate the gaps
- Ensure that the organisational has viable, actionable, Disaster Recovery Plans to carry out business operations under adverse and emergency conditions
- Manage and Coordinate quarterly DR tests and scheduling Governance related actions
- Inspect Site server rooms and generate inspection reports, as well as reports on all aspects of the critical facilities’ operations and maintenance
- Ensure quality of all documents and processes in the Governance team
- Coordinating the development, training, and exercising of recovery plans
- Establishing contacts/networks for recovery resources and support systems
- Implementing practices to further sustainability in strategic planning initiatives
- Validating accessibility and safety
- Establishing internal and external contacts and contractors
- Assessing damage
- Pinpointing scope of repair work
- Developing repair plans and schedules
- Restoring operations
- Updating DR plans
- Investigate the viability of moving to the DR as a Service model.
Minimum Requirements
Contractors Requirements:
- Own Vehicle (to travel to different sites)
- Own laptop & Internet access working from home
Minimum Qualifications:
- Proven working experience in Disaster Recovery
- Knowledge of the COBIT, ITIL, and the IT Risk Frameworks would be beneficial
- 3-5 years of working experience in business
- Preferable BSc Computer Science, BSc Information Technology, or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline.
- Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Solid organisational skills, including attention to detail and multitasking skills
- Strong working knowledge of the Mining and industrial sectors.
- Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices, and procedures
- The ability to work under pressure
Minimum Experience:
- Experience in IT Infrastructure and Application environments,
- Highly proficient in Project Management principles, methods, techniques, and tools (strong in planning and scheduling),
- Knowledge of IT at a technical level to enable good DR test coordination,
- Proficient in Microsoft Office O365 suite,
- Strong Work Package management experience,
- Good communication skills at all levels and well versed in English,
- Experience in innovation initiatives and projects,
- Document management skills,
- Knowledge of IT governance and or assurance frameworks will be an added advantage.