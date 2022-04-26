Disaster Recovery IT Specialist at Mediro ICT

A company based in Johannesburg is looking for a Disaster Recovery Specialist on a contract role until Dec 2022 (Renewable). CV to [Email Address Removed]

Perform a gap analysis on existing disaster recovery capabilities, compared to the DR strategy to formulate viable plans to mitigate the gaps

Ensure that the organisational has viable, actionable, Disaster Recovery Plans to carry out business operations under adverse and emergency conditions

Manage and Coordinate quarterly DR tests and scheduling Governance related actions

Inspect Site server rooms and generate inspection reports, as well as reports on all aspects of the critical facilities’ operations and maintenance

Ensure quality of all documents and processes in the Governance team

Coordinating the development, training, and exercising of recovery plans

Establishing contacts/networks for recovery resources and support systems

Implementing practices to further sustainability in strategic planning initiatives

Validating accessibility and safety

Establishing internal and external contacts and contractors

Assessing damage

Pinpointing scope of repair work

Developing repair plans and schedules

Restoring operations

Updating DR plans

Investigate the viability of moving to the DR as a Service model.

Minimum Requirements

Contractors Requirements:

Own Vehicle (to travel to different sites)

Own laptop & Internet access working from home

Minimum Qualifications:

Proven working experience in Disaster Recovery

Knowledge of the COBIT, ITIL, and the IT Risk Frameworks would be beneficial

3-5 years of working experience in business

Preferable BSc Computer Science, BSc Information Technology, or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline.

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Solid organisational skills, including attention to detail and multitasking skills

Strong working knowledge of the Mining and industrial sectors.

Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices, and procedures

The ability to work under pressure

Minimum Experience:

Experience in IT Infrastructure and Application environments,

Highly proficient in Project Management principles, methods, techniques, and tools (strong in planning and scheduling),

Knowledge of IT at a technical level to enable good DR test coordination,

Proficient in Microsoft Office O365 suite,

Strong Work Package management experience,

Good communication skills at all levels and well versed in English,

Experience in innovation initiatives and projects,

Document management skills,

Knowledge of IT governance and or assurance frameworks will be an added advantage.

