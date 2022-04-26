Disaster Recovery IT Specialist at Mediro ICT

Apr 26, 2022

A company based in Johannesburg is looking for a Disaster Recovery Specialist on a contract role until Dec 2022 (Renewable). CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • Perform a gap analysis on existing disaster recovery capabilities, compared to the DR strategy to formulate viable plans to mitigate the gaps
  • Ensure that the organisational has viable, actionable, Disaster Recovery Plans to carry out business operations under adverse and emergency conditions
  • Manage and Coordinate quarterly DR tests and scheduling Governance related actions
  • Inspect Site server rooms and generate inspection reports, as well as reports on all aspects of the critical facilities’ operations and maintenance
  • Ensure quality of all documents and processes in the Governance team
  • Coordinating the development, training, and exercising of recovery plans
  • Establishing contacts/networks for recovery resources and support systems
  • Implementing practices to further sustainability in strategic planning initiatives
  • Validating accessibility and safety
  • Establishing internal and external contacts and contractors
  • Assessing damage
  • Pinpointing scope of repair work
  • Developing repair plans and schedules
  • Restoring operations
  • Updating DR plans
  • Investigate the viability of moving to the DR as a Service model.

Minimum Requirements

Contractors Requirements:

  • Own Vehicle (to travel to different sites)
  • Own laptop & Internet access working from home

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Proven working experience in Disaster Recovery
  • Knowledge of the COBIT, ITIL, and the IT Risk Frameworks would be beneficial
  • 3-5 years of working experience in business
  • Preferable BSc Computer Science, BSc Information Technology, or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline.
  • Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Solid organisational skills, including attention to detail and multitasking skills
  • Strong working knowledge of the Mining and industrial sectors.
  • Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices, and procedures
  • The ability to work under pressure

Minimum Experience:

  • Experience in IT Infrastructure and Application environments,
  • Highly proficient in Project Management principles, methods, techniques, and tools (strong in planning and scheduling),
  • Knowledge of IT at a technical level to enable good DR test coordination,
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office O365 suite,
  • Strong Work Package management experience,
  • Good communication skills at all levels and well versed in English,
  • Experience in innovation initiatives and projects,
  • Document management skills,
  • Knowledge of IT governance and or assurance frameworks will be an added advantage.

