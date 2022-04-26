ERP Senior Developer at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

CORPORATE SERVICES – INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY (IS&T)

ERP SENIOR DEVELOPER

(In the following disciplines ABAP, OO, CRM/ UI5/ Workflow/ PSRM Case Management)

TCOE SALARY COMMENCING FROM R870 029 TO R1 221 875 PER ANNUM – REF NO: CS 108/22 – CIVIC CENTRE

Requirements:

Minimum National diploma supported by industry specific/related qualifications. Applicants with higher tertiary qualifications (e.g. B degree) will be given preference

A minimum of six (6) years’ relevant experience

Experience in ABAP, OO, CRM/ UI5/ Workflow/ Case Management

Key performance areas:

Develop solutions for business requirements across functional streams

Deliver implemented solutions ensuring the delivery of solutions to business needs

Manage projects or portions of projects ensuring effective delivery of projects

Maintain and develop skills in order to meet the standards required by business regarding their needs.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

By submitting your application for a position at the City of Cape Town, you are consenting that the personal information submitted as part of your application may be used for the purposes of the Recruitment and Selection process.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful

