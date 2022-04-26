NodeJS Developer

Minimum Requirements:
- 4-6+ years of software development experience with NodeJS.
- Diploma in Information Technology, BTech (IT) or Computer Science, or equivalent.
- Degree a significant advantage
- Have significant experience developing applications using NodeJS.
- Understanding of SQL databases such as MySQL.
- Familiarity with Version Control Systems such as Git, Bitbucket and AWS Code Commit.
- Passionate about automating the deployment process and testing code.
- Prior working knowledge with Content Management Systems.
- Able to demonstrate an excellent understanding of Object-Oriented development methodologies.
- Have excellent communication and technical documentation skills.
- Familiar with Agile and Scrum methodologies and embracing their values and principles.
- Comfortable quickly adapting to dynamic timelines and requirement changes
Duties and Responsibilities and Performance Outcomes:
- Back- and front-end development work
- Developing applications using NodeJS
- Migrating, building, extending and maintaining platforms built in NodeJS.
- Mentoring of less experienced developers in the team.
- Development work aligned to the BWS coding methodology.
- Support of applications and environment
Skills Required:
- Customer-first perceptive.
- Thinking at scale approach to challenges.
- A self-starter and should be self-driven.
- Must exhibit a passion for Technology.
- An excellent communicator that shares knowledge freely.
- A positive outlook on life
Desired Skills:
- NodeJS
- PHP
- Mysql
- Javascript Framework
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development