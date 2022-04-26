NodeJS Developer

Apr 26, 2022

Minimum Requirements:

  • 4-6+ years of software development experience with NodeJS.
  • Diploma in Information Technology, BTech (IT) or Computer Science, or equivalent.
  • Degree a significant advantage
  • Have significant experience developing applications using NodeJS.
  • Understanding of SQL databases such as MySQL.
  • Familiarity with Version Control Systems such as Git, Bitbucket and AWS Code Commit.
  • Passionate about automating the deployment process and testing code.
  • Prior working knowledge with Content Management Systems.
  • Able to demonstrate an excellent understanding of Object-Oriented development methodologies.
  • Have excellent communication and technical documentation skills.
  • Familiar with Agile and Scrum methodologies and embracing their values and principles.
  • Comfortable quickly adapting to dynamic timelines and requirement changes

Duties and Responsibilities and Performance Outcomes:

  • Back- and front-end development work
  • Developing applications using NodeJS
  • Migrating, building, extending and maintaining platforms built in NodeJS.
  • Mentoring of less experienced developers in the team.
  • Development work aligned to the BWS coding methodology.
  • Support of applications and environment

Skills Required:

  • Customer-first perceptive.
  • Thinking at scale approach to challenges.
  • A self-starter and should be self-driven.
  • Must exhibit a passion for Technology.
  • An excellent communicator that shares knowledge freely.
  • A positive outlook on life

Desired Skills:

  • NodeJS
  • PHP
  • Mysql
  • Javascript Framework

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

