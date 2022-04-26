Project Manager

Minimum Requirements:
- 3 or more years of project management experience in the IT industry, working on medium to large projects
- PMP certifications required, and ITIL or ITSM certifications preferred
- Demonstrated ability to be detail-orientated, have good communications skills and an engaging attitude when liaising with relevant stakeholders
- Knowledge of agile and lean approaches such as Scrum, Kanban, and SAFe
- Proficiency with project management software and related tools including but not limited to Project Software, JIRA, MS excel
Responsibilities:
- Define project schedules, allocate resources, and monitor progress through a risk tracking process
- Monitor and manager project scope, plans, charters, meetings, and schedules
- Manage all project documentation
- Work on multiple projects within the company’s project portfolio simultaneously
- Foster partnerships with relevant stakeholders, including customers and the company sponsor
- Work with key stakeholders to understand the business needs, and creates project management plans aligning to the company’s strategic objectives
- Reports on project progress, offers viable solutions and opportunities as they arise
- Implements change practices
- Maintain budgets