Project Manager

Apr 26, 2022

Minimum Requirements:

  • 3 or more years of project management experience in the IT industry, working on medium to large projects
  • PMP certifications required, and ITIL or ITSM certifications preferred
  • Demonstrated ability to be detail-orientated, have good communications skills and an engaging attitude when liaising with relevant stakeholders
  • Knowledge of agile and lean approaches such as Scrum, Kanban, and SAFe
  • Proficiency with project management software and related tools including but not limited to Project Software, JIRA, MS excel

Responsibilities:

  • Define project schedules, allocate resources, and monitor progress through a risk tracking process
  • Monitor and manager project scope, plans, charters, meetings, and schedules
  • Manage all project documentation
  • Work on multiple projects within the company’s project portfolio simultaneously
  • Foster partnerships with relevant stakeholders, including customers and the company sponsor
  • Work with key stakeholders to understand the business needs, and creates project management plans aligning to the company’s strategic objectives
  • Reports on project progress, offers viable solutions and opportunities as they arise
  • Implements change practices
  • Maintain budgets

