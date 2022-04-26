SAP Project Manager

Qualifications Required:
- Recognized Project Management accreditation/ qualification.
Experience Required:
- 8+ years Project Management experience.
-
Project Management experience delivering a SAP Solution.
-
Project Management Skills, including Project Management methodology, Interpersonal Skills & SAP Landscape Knowledge.
- Local Government experience would be beneficial.
- It is strongly recommended that potential candidates reside in Cape Town.
- Safety and Security experience would be beneficial.
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Project Management
- Safety Management
- Security Management
- SAP Solution
- PM Methodology
- SAP Landscape
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate