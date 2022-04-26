SAP Project Manager

Apr 26, 2022

Qualifications Required:

  • Recognized Project Management accreditation/ qualification.

Experience Required:

  • 8+ years Project Management experience.

  • Project Management experience delivering a SAP Solution.

  • Project Management Skills, including Project Management methodology, Interpersonal Skills & SAP Landscape Knowledge.

  • Local Government experience would be beneficial.
  • It is strongly recommended that potential candidates reside in Cape Town.
  • Safety and Security experience would be beneficial.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Project Management
  • Safety Management
  • Security Management
  • SAP Solution
  • PM Methodology
  • SAP Landscape

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

