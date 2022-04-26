Senior Program Administator at Reverside

Senior Program Administrator Role in Johannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking for Program Administrator Professionals with 5-8 years of solid development experience in Program Administration and a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Key Responsibilities:

Assist in compiling and maintaining mandatory project documentation (e.g. information relating to the project charter, business case, project plan and change request) in order to ensure project compliance in terms of Programme Management Office standards and procedures.

Collate and manage project information and reports, to ensure that relevant stakeholders are adequately informed of project status.

Liaise with various stakeholders (internal and external) throughout the project life cycle in order to maintain effective communication on all matters relating to the project.

Update and maintain project schedules, highlighting deviations, to ensure that project timelines are adhered to, and to allow for planning adjustments.

Maintain a project repository, to ensure that project information is accessible to all stakeholders and available for audit purposes.

Schedule meetings, consolidate information for meetings, maintain and disseminate minutes and ensure follow up of actions as per the minutes.

Record, update and maintain lessons learnt, risks, issues and action logs, to allow management of project risks by the project manager.

Contain and follow up on project activities in the absence of the project manager, to ensure project continuity.

Maintain the financial spreadsheet in order to keep track of payments. This includes liaising with vendors and information technology financial management to ensure timely payment of invoices.

Process invoices for payments.

Assist with resource allocations.

Competencies:

Strong administrative skills

Computer literacy, especially in the Microsoft Office products, including MS Project

A high level of written and spoken English

Good communication skills

The ability to work in teams, liaise with people, handle conflict and work under pressure

Minimum qualification required:

Five to eight years experience in programme administration

The following will be an added advantage:

Programme or project administration short courses/certification

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative

