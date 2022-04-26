SQL DBA at RecruiTech

Our client is urgently looking for a SQL DBA individual who will be responsible for performance, integrity, security, planning and development of the database environment, as well as troubleshooting issues on behalf of their applications team.

Key Areas of Responsibilities will Include:

Extensive experience in the implementation and management of Windows Clustering and Failover Cluster instances, SQL Server High Availability Technologies, Replication, Mirroring, SSIS and SSRS.

Be able to work with clients, peers and management in a highly visible, mission critical environment

End-to-end knowledge of MS SQL server database technologies including MS SQL Clusters and Failover Cluster Instances (FCI)

Experience with deploying and maintaining Enterprise Level SQL Server Farms and Failover Cluster Instances (FCI)

Evaluate, implement and maintain Microsoft technology, security updates, hot fixes, upgrades and version releases to ensure architecture stability

Configure and manage SQL Server [Phone Number Removed];, demonstrating how these technologies may be leveraged to impact the architecture’s overall design, security, availability and stability

Solution development and integration of value-add applications to meet new requirements

Provide troubleshooting of database instances and OS level support in a SQL Server environment leveraging a wide array of configurations, including local and multi-site failover clustering

Demonstrate ability to analyse resource bottlenecks and provide suggestions to team, management, and customers on how to alleviate pressure and plan for capacity

Provide recommendations and strategies to application owners on how to improve performance and scalability of their database components

Install, upgrade and administer SQL Server database engine, Integration Services (SSIS), Reporting Services (SSRS) and Analysis Services (SSAS)

Provide architectural guidance on strategies to improve operations and monitoring of current and future implementations

Ability to implement physical designs from logical designs

Prepare technical documentation

Requirements:

BSc or any relevant IT qualification

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a SQL DBA

High levels of responsibility and ownership

Ability to execute and deliver

Strong customer focus

Integrity and teamwork

Takes initiative

They require at least 5 years’ experience as a DBA, with hands-on experience in a multi-tiered and multi-client environment. They need somebody who has worked with the deployment and maintenance of Enterprise Level SQL Servers.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

