Systems Operator

Apr 26, 2022

OVERVIEW OF THE POSITION

  • Monitors and control the operations of company’s systems:
  • Chanel, Postilion, Moniteur, Gift Card, Enterprise, Saint system and Network system (OP Manager and CCTV) as well as monitoring the BankServ Africa system: WEBTANGO
  • Monitoring company’s entire network and escalation to the relevant person
  • Monitoring of Network components (servers, Routers, Switches, Desktops, Firewalls, Domain controllers, Prod Servers, URLS, Remote Office and LAN) with the usage of Microsoft Operations Manager
  • Monitoring XCOM and FTP services for servers
  • Sending, Scheduling, and receiving files via XCOM and FTP with the usage of Settlement Account Interface and Chanel System.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • Matric
  • National diploma or degree in relevant field
  • A+ & N+ Certification

Experience & Skills

  • 1 year working experience in a Call Centre / IT Monitoring / Support environment
  • Experience working in a Help Desk Operation Services environment
  • Logging of tickets and detailed incident reporting
  • Monitoring of all Company systems
  • Reporting incidents occurred to the relevant persons
  • Logging calls for errors occurred on the system to relevant persons
  • Creating incidents on the log system and make follow ups
  • Report and create incidents for faulty ATMs to the relevant persons
  • Resolving client queries regarding any errors occurring on the system
  • Monitoring the CCTV within the company
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines

Technical Skills

  • Network Monitoring (Advantageous)
  • LAN
  • WAN
  • Active Directory

Special requirements

  • Willing to work overtime
  • Must have own and reliable transport
  • Willing to work Shifts
  • Must live in Pretoria East – Surrounding Areas

Personal attributes

  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Accountable and ownership in the workplace
  • Must be diligent and organized
  • Problem solving skills
  • Focused
  • Attention to detail

Interpersonal Relationships

  • Fundamental interpersonal relationships, but not limited to:
  • Fellow Colleagues & departments
  • Standby persons
  • Team leaders
  • Managers
  • Executives
  • Clients
  • Account Managers

