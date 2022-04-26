Systems Operator

OVERVIEW OF THE POSITION
- Monitors and control the operations of company’s systems:
- Chanel, Postilion, Moniteur, Gift Card, Enterprise, Saint system and Network system (OP Manager and CCTV) as well as monitoring the BankServ Africa system: WEBTANGO
- Monitoring company’s entire network and escalation to the relevant person
- Monitoring of Network components (servers, Routers, Switches, Desktops, Firewalls, Domain controllers, Prod Servers, URLS, Remote Office and LAN) with the usage of Microsoft Operations Manager
- Monitoring XCOM and FTP services for servers
- Sending, Scheduling, and receiving files via XCOM and FTP with the usage of Settlement Account Interface and Chanel System.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Matric
- National diploma or degree in relevant field
- A+ & N+ Certification
Experience & Skills
- 1 year working experience in a Call Centre / IT Monitoring / Support environment
- Experience working in a Help Desk Operation Services environment
- Logging of tickets and detailed incident reporting
- Monitoring of all Company systems
- Reporting incidents occurred to the relevant persons
- Logging calls for errors occurred on the system to relevant persons
- Creating incidents on the log system and make follow ups
- Report and create incidents for faulty ATMs to the relevant persons
- Resolving client queries regarding any errors occurring on the system
- Monitoring the CCTV within the company
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines
Technical Skills
- Network Monitoring (Advantageous)
- LAN
- WAN
- Active Directory
Special requirements
- Willing to work overtime
- Must have own and reliable transport
- Willing to work Shifts
- Must live in Pretoria East – Surrounding Areas
Personal attributes
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Accountable and ownership in the workplace
- Must be diligent and organized
- Problem solving skills
- Focused
- Attention to detail
Interpersonal Relationships
- Fundamental interpersonal relationships, but not limited to:
- Fellow Colleagues & departments
- Standby persons
- Team leaders
- Managers
- Executives
- Clients
- Account Managers
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- Systems Operator
- IT Monitoring
- CCTV
- Logging Calls
- Logging Tickets
- Network Monitoring
- LAN
- WAN
- Active Directory
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma