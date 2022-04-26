WSO2 Developer (1-Year-Contract (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN, develop and implement WSO2 applications to support business requirements as your niche coding talents as a WSO3 Developer is sought by a dynamic Software Engineering & QA Consultancy in Joburg to fill a 1-Year Contract role. Following approved life-cycle methodologies, you will create design documents, write code and perform Unit and Functional Testing of software while contributing to the overall architecture and standards, acts a platform product SME, and play a software governance role. The ideal candidate will require a 3-year National Diploma/BSc Computer Science/BCom Information Systems or similar tertiary qualification with 5 years’ experience developing integrations solutions with ESB technologies (WSO2, TIBCO, Apache Camel). You will also require tech tools including Java, Object Orientation, Junit, SOA, Micro-services, REST API design, OAuth 2.0, Linux, Docker, Data Modelling, UML, SQL, SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON), Kafka, Elasticsearch.

DUTIES:

Analysis, Documentation & Design Skills –

Work closely with Business Analysts to analyse and understand the Business Requirements and Business Case, in order to produce simple, cost effective and innovative solution designs.

Design and implementation of the following, in accordance with software standards, processes, tools, and frameworks: Integration solutions using WSO2 Enterprise Integrator. REST/SOAP API’s using WSO2 API Manager. Authentication/Authorization solutions using WSO2 Identity Server.

Test the quality of produced software thoroughly through participation in code reviews, the use of static code analysis tools, creation and execution of unit tests, functional regression tests, load tests and stress tests and evaluate the results of performance metrics collected by this software.

Participate in feasibility studies, proof of concepts, JAD sessions, estimations, and costing sessions, evaluate and review programming methods, tools, and standards, etc.

Maintain the system in Non-Production and Production environments and provide support in the form of query resolution and defect fixes.

Prepare the necessary technical documentation including payload definitions, class diagrams, activity diagrams, ERDs, operational and support documentation, etc.

Drive the skills development of team members, coaching of team members for performance and coaching on career development, recruitment, staff training, performance management, etc.

Ensure underlying security best practices are adhered to across all implementations.

Ensure that all external system that interact with the WSO2 ecosystem follow strict security best practices as not to compromise the integrity of the system as a whole.

Coaching and mentor to junior teammates.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

NQF Level 5: Certified in a 3-year National Diploma, BSc Computer Science, or BCom Information Systems (or similar).

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in developing integrations solutions with ESB technologies (WSO2, TIBCO, Apache Camel).

Software Testing pack design, Functional Testing.

Solution Architecture.

Process Mapping.

WSO2 Enterprise Integrator (or similar competing vendor product).

WSO2 API Manager (or similar competing vendor product).

WSO2 Identity Server (or similar competing vendor product).

Java.

Object Orientation.

JUnit.

SOA.

Micro-services.

REST API design.

Authorization frameworks and best practices (OAuth 2.0).

Linux.

Docker.

Data Modelling.

UML.

SQL.

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON).

Architectural Styles.

Enterprise Integration Patterns.

Kafka.

Elasticsearch.

Kibana.

FluentD.

Overtime may be required from time to time.

Standby is required on a rotational cycle.

ATTRIBUTES:

Clean code thinking.

Strong focus on security best practices.

High standard of delivery.

Structured & analytical problem solver.

COMMENTS:

