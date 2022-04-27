Looking to hire a self-motivated individual with great communication skills
to join the team as a Senior Mobile Developer. The ideal candidate must be good at driving
coding standards for the software development team and at system integration.
REQUIREMENTS
? Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification
? Must have solid experience with the following technologies: Java, Javascript, CSS,
HTML, Swift,
? Objective C, SQLite, RESTful APIs, Android Studio, XCode, Kotlin and Git
? Any familiarity with UML, Agile Methodology and CI/CD Best practices will be
advantageous
? Five (5) or more years of relevant experience
? Must be able to prioritise and meet deadlines
DUTIES
? Interpret requirements into scalable technical designs
? Accurately estimate planned work
? Write clear, concise, well-documented code
? Take charge of the codebase to ensure quality and documentation standards are
adhered to
? Effectively communicate and collaborate with test analysts and business analysts to
provide timely feedback and resolutions to issues identified during functional- and user
acceptance testing
? Work with the Technical Operations team to automate builds and code deployments
? Keep up to date on technology trends
? Identify areas for system and code improvements and implement them
? Challenge design ideas and collaborate on overall solution design
