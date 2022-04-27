Mobile Developer

Looking to hire a self-motivated individual with great communication skills

to join the team as a Senior Mobile Developer. The ideal candidate must be good at driving

coding standards for the software development team and at system integration.

REQUIREMENTS

? Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification

? Must have solid experience with the following technologies: Java, Javascript, CSS,

HTML, Swift,

? Objective C, SQLite, RESTful APIs, Android Studio, XCode, Kotlin and Git

? Any familiarity with UML, Agile Methodology and CI/CD Best practices will be

advantageous

? Five (5) or more years of relevant experience

? Must be able to prioritise and meet deadlines

DUTIES

? Interpret requirements into scalable technical designs

? Accurately estimate planned work

? Write clear, concise, well-documented code

? Take charge of the codebase to ensure quality and documentation standards are

adhered to

? Effectively communicate and collaborate with test analysts and business analysts to

provide timely feedback and resolutions to issues identified during functional- and user

acceptance testing

? Work with the Technical Operations team to automate builds and code deployments

? Keep up to date on technology trends

? Identify areas for system and code improvements and implement them

? Challenge design ideas and collaborate on overall solution design

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

