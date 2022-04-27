Software Developer

Looking to hire a self-motivated individual to join the team as an

Intermediate Software Developer. The ideal candidate must be proficient at building new system

features, solving system issues, and system integration.

REQUIREMENTS

? Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification

? Must have solid experience with the following technologies: Vue, Node.js, Postgres,

SQL, JavaScript, HTML/CSS, Git, RESTful web Services

? Any familiarity with SASS, UML, Agile Methodology and CI/CD Best practices will be

advantageous

? Self-motivated individual

? Four or more years of relevant experience

? Must be fluent in English

? Must be able to prioritise and meet deadlines

? Great communication skills

DUTIES

? Interpret requirements into robust technical solutions

? Communicate and demonstrate progress throughout every project phase

? Collaborate on overall technical solution design

? Write clear, concise, and well-documented code

? Prioritise bugs based on MOSCOW-method, investigate them and deploy fixes with

accurate time estimates and regular feedback

? Actively engage in discussions with senior team members regarding architecture

decisions and technical solutions

? Effectively communicate and collaborate with test analysts and business analysts to

provide timely feedback and resolutions to production issues, or issues related to

features

? Work with the Technical Operations team to automate builds and code deployments

? Keep up to date with technology trends

? Identify areas for system and code improvements and consult with senior team members

on

? implementation thereof

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

