Looking to hire a self-motivated individual to join the team as an
Intermediate Software Developer. The ideal candidate must be proficient at building new system
features, solving system issues, and system integration.
REQUIREMENTS
? Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification
? Must have solid experience with the following technologies: Vue, Node.js, Postgres,
SQL, JavaScript, HTML/CSS, Git, RESTful web Services
? Any familiarity with SASS, UML, Agile Methodology and CI/CD Best practices will be
advantageous
? Self-motivated individual
? Four or more years of relevant experience
? Must be fluent in English
? Must be able to prioritise and meet deadlines
? Great communication skills
DUTIES
? Interpret requirements into robust technical solutions
? Communicate and demonstrate progress throughout every project phase
? Collaborate on overall technical solution design
? Write clear, concise, and well-documented code
? Prioritise bugs based on MOSCOW-method, investigate them and deploy fixes with
accurate time estimates and regular feedback
? Actively engage in discussions with senior team members regarding architecture
decisions and technical solutions
? Effectively communicate and collaborate with test analysts and business analysts to
provide timely feedback and resolutions to production issues, or issues related to
features
? Work with the Technical Operations team to automate builds and code deployments
? Keep up to date with technology trends
? Identify areas for system and code improvements and consult with senior team members
on
? implementation thereof
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree