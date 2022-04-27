System Administrator

Apr 27, 2022

REQUIREMENTS
? MCSE, Server+, Linux+ or a similar qualification
? A qualification in Security+, N+ or similar would be advantageous
? No less than 2 years of experience in a similar role
? Confident using database systems (MSSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL)
? Skilled knowledge of cloud hosting solutions (AWS, Google, Azure)
? Competent understanding of hypervisors (LXC, LXD, Hyper-V, QEMU, Docker)
? Good command of the English language

DUTIES
? Manage backup services of server fleet data and ensure backup restore processes are
in place
? Perform regular data consistency checks
? Research new technologies and improvements on existing technologies
? Maintain server fleet health
? Ensure the security, stability, and scalability of the server environment
? Ensure tasks are automated using inhouse automation tools
? Monitor server fleet status and maintain excellent incident response
? Any other ad hoc duties assigned

