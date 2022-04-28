Analyst Programmer at Government Employees Medical Scheme

As a Program Analyst you will be required to:

Develop, maintain, support and enhance the GEMS’ Applications Systems using standard technologies adopted by GEMS. Develop applications, interfaces and solutions that will promote collaborative working and support the strategy by providing robust, secure, easy to use and functionally rich applications. The Program Analyst works in accordance with GEMS adopted Systems development methodologies and standards to design and develop both new and enhancements to software applications that meet business specification;

Primary responsibilities include requirements analysis to gain an understanding of business needs to develop level of effort estimates, software design and development, unit testing, code reviews, deployment, and development of technical documentation.

The total annual remuneration package will be between R 614 272 – R 767 868 and will be based on qualifications and experience.

The closing date for applications will be Thursday, 12 May 2022.

The Program Analyst would:

Deliver across the entire application life cycle – concept, design, build, deploy, test, release to production, mobile app stores and post implementation support.

Gather requirements according to business requirements and translate them into high quality functional solutions.

Develop and modifies application interfaces using mobile application components, forms, and other types of objects.

Optimising performance for all the applications including mobile apps and web applications; Assemble and integrate interface components using different applications.

Conducts unit tests of applications and functionality during development to ensure specifications are met.

Develop backend system components into application interfaces.

Define, plan, and manage releases of application updates.

Deployment of new applications and enhancements to existing applications.

Provide development Activities level effort and duration estimates for schedule planning.

Manage activities to deliver application development work on time.

Assist in QA and production support activities.

Expeditiously troubleshoot application production issues and resolve issues.

Review and analyze the effectiveness and efficiency of existing systems.

SKILLS, COMPETENCIES, QUALIFICATIONS, EDUCATION and EXPERIENCE:

Essential:

Minimum a 3-year Degree, Diploma or NQF Level 6 Qualification in Information Technology or other relevant qualification.

Minimum 5 years substantial hands-on application development skills including mobile application development platforms.

Minimum 3-year experience in Microsoft .NET, MVC (C#), Visual Basic; Microsoft SQL 2008.

Good understanding of object-oriented programming and design patterns.

Knowledge of mobile technologies such as of iOS and Android software development kit.

Experience on web service integration (SOAP, XML, etc).

Experience of development tools such as AngularJS, BootStrap, CSS, SASS, Gulp, Karma, HTML Cancas, Java Script, Cordova, Taco technologies.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Self-motivated with the ability to prioritize, meet deadlines, and manage changing priorities.

Proven ability to be flexible and work hard, both independently and in a team environment.

Experience in Sitecore CMS will serve as an added advantage.

Experience in the healthcare funding/ medical Scheme industry will serve as an added advantage.

Excellent computer literacy and MS Office skills, including Microsoft Project.

Experience in System Development Life Cycle is a must.

Sound qualitative and quantitative analysis skills.

Excellent communication and writing skills.

Strong analytical skills with attention to detail; and

Must be a self-starter.

Desirable:

Have an understanding of medical schemes industry.

Desired Skills:

Application Development

Mobile Applications Development

System Development Life Cycle

.NET

MVC

C#

SOAP

XML

Android software development kit

CSS

SASS

Medical Scheme industry

Healthcare Funding industry

Learn more/Apply for this position