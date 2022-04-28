Automation Tester

Qualification & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in quality assurance or a fully recognized qualification such as an ISTQB .

. 4+ years of experience testing large-scale software applications.

testing large-scale software applications. Technical proficiency with an understanding of how to generate reports.

Ability to analyze data, create, and review processes.

Experience with Azure and DevOps Test Case practices

practices Experience with Automated Testing frameworks , such as protractor.

, such as protractor. Firm understanding of blackbox testing, whitebox testing, automated testing, and all testing methodologies.

KPAs:

Establish and evolve formal QA processes, ensuring that the team is using industry-accepted best practices

Oversee all aspects of quality assurance

Act as key contact point for all QA aspects of releases

Provide QA services

Coordinate QA resources internally and externally

Develop and execute test cases, scripts, plans and procedures (manual and automated)

Ensure that applications are tested and stable for release.

