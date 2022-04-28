Full Stack developer

Full Stack Developers – Intermediate and Junior

Our client offers excellent permanent opportunities for a few Full Stack Developers – Intermediate and Junior

Experienced Full stack Developers to perform the following:

Maintain and improve company platforms

Implement new functionalities on company platform

Integrate with new financial institutions

If you have solid experience (2 to 8 years) in the following, this might be the opportunity you have been waiting for:

Laravel (version 8)

Laravel Passport

HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery

Bootstrap (version 3 [we are looking at upgrading to version 5 in the future])

Microsoft Azure SQL

Microsoft SQL 2019

Python (version 3.9)

Other technologies that the company also uses:

Laravel (frontend and REST APIs)

Python

Microsoft Azure SQL

Microsoft SQL 2019

Microsoft Windows Server 2019

Ubuntu Server (LAMP – without the M)

Jira

VMware vSphere, vSan and vCenter

Microsoft Office 365

Git (self-hosted)

Cloudflare

Desired Skills:

Laravel

HTML

Laravel Passport

CSS

Javascript

Jquery

Bootstrap

Microsoft SQL 2019

Python (version 3.9)

Microsoft Azure SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Ou client is an established Payment solutions company who deals mostly with corporate companies. They offer innovative Deduction Management Platforms to these clients

Secure and Innovative environment with exposure to the latest technologies.

Learn more/Apply for this position