Full Stack developer

Full Stack Developers – Intermediate and Junior
Our client offers excellent permanent opportunities for a few Full Stack Developers – Intermediate and Junior
Experienced Full stack Developers to perform the following:
- Maintain and improve company platforms
- Implement new functionalities on company platform
- Integrate with new financial institutions
If you have solid experience (2 to 8 years) in the following, this might be the opportunity you have been waiting for:
- Laravel (version 8)
- Laravel Passport
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery
- Bootstrap (version 3 [we are looking at upgrading to version 5 in the future])
- Microsoft Azure SQL
- Microsoft SQL 2019
- Python (version 3.9)
Other technologies that the company also uses:
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Ou client is an established Payment solutions company who deals mostly with corporate companies. They offer innovative Deduction Management Platforms to these clients
Secure and Innovative environment with exposure to the latest technologies.