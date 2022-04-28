IT Support Team Leader

Our client, a reputable name in the logistics industry is currently looking for an Experienced IT Support Team Leader to join their team. The successful incumbent will be responsible for managing the IT team, but also getting involved in the daily IT Support ensuring that the business is functioning in the best possible IT capacity. We are looking for someone who understands IT infrastructures and technologies and who is up to date with current market trends.

Key responsibilities include the following:

IT Purchases – both ad hoc and monthly

Managing spare IT hardware, ensuring that there is enough hardware for all users.

Assisting department heads with IT queries

Meetings with Suppliers and managing account queries with the suppliers

Managing and supporting the IT support team ensuring that all tasks and deadlines are being met.

Handling Critical Support issues

Perform Server Management (Domain, AD, File, Print, and Storage)

Researching the latest security measures and technologies to keep business on the forefront and ensuring security and uptime.

Help define IT infrastructure strategy, architecture, and processes

Be part of IT projects, including the design and deployment of new IT systems and services

Assist with network design and capacity planning, including setting up of VLANS building and looking after cloud solution and other networks configurations

Oversee installation, configuration, maintenance, and troubleshooting of end user workstation hardware, software, and peripheral devices. This includes over the network support to reps in field

Devise strategies for client/server implementations; and the infrastructure required to support those strategies.

Implement new server systems, applications, and hardware

Network, server and device capacity and alert monitoring and management

Implement policies, procedures, and technologies (including firewalls) to ensure IT Security and maintain DR & BCM standards

Plan and implement server upgrades, maintenance fixes, and vendor-supplied patches

Provide telecommunications support on IP phones. This is in hand with vendor support

Recommend and execute modifications to server environment to improve efficiency, reliability, and performance

Develop and maintain server and network documentation

Administer equipment, hardware, and software upgrades

Practice asset management, including maintenance of network component inventory and related documentation and technical specifications information

Perform server and security audits

Perform and maintain system backups and recovery via backup software

Monitor and test network performance and provide network performance statistics and reports

Recommend, schedule, and perform network improvements, upgrades, and repairs

Manage and maintain the Storage environment

Assess vendors and develop test strategies for new hardware and software

Look after Office 365 standards and give support

Experience, Skills and Qualifications:

Must have at least 5 years’ equivalent work experience

Must be up to date with latest IT technologies

Excellent time management skills

Be able to multitask

Be able to delegate tasks and also get involved where needed

Experience working with Syspro and Qlik would be an advantage

Microsoft Server

Must have some experience in Fortigate Firewalls, HP Aruba Switches, Networking/VLANs

Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer – (MCSE) OR Microsoft Certified IT Professional – (MCITP).

CCNA or related networking certification beneficial OR

College/University Diploma in the field of Computer Science

Experience in Office 365 (End to End Support)

Familiarity with TCP/IP and other network protocols, firewall management, and operating system configuration

Personality Traits we are looking for:

Driven

Analytical and logical. Able to make smart decisions

Determined and motivated

Sense of urgency and meets deadlines

Solution Driven

Please send your CV and supporting documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

IT Support

IT Team Leader

Service Desk

syspro

qlik

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position