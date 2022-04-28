Junior Oracle Developer at Ntice Search

Apr 28, 2022

My client – a leading Audit, Tax and Advisory firm, is seeking a Junior Oracle Applications Developer to join their team. You will be responsible for designing, developing, customizing, and integrating Oracle e-Business Suite applications with other systems, and providing ongoing support and future enhancements of those solutions.

Key responsibilities:

  • Responsible for ensuring KPMG SA’s Oracle EBS portfolio of applications are designed to meet evolving business requirements and meet coding and application standards for reliability, scalability, availability, and usability.
  • This position will also work with team members as needed to scope, design, develop, test, support and enhance Oracle e-Business Suite, Oracle SOA and Oracle ADF solutions.
  • Design Develop utilities to ensure we have modular approach in programming for uniformity & to improve productivity.
  • Work with Oracle functional business and system analysts to gather business requirements, translate them into specifications documents.
  • Responsible for coding and unit testing application software across production support, enhancements, and projects.
  • Work under the supervision or mentorship of the Oracle Application Developer to translate business requirements into logical, component-based technical designs.
  • Meet service level agreements for production support response and resolution.
  • Design and develop technical solutions to a pre-defined requirement and develop components including extensions, views, customizations, modifications, reports, and workflows under the mentorship and guidance of the Oracle Application Developer or as a part of a team.
  • Follow documentation, software development methodology, version control and testing, and migration standards.
  • Ability and willingness to learn regarding the applications and their ecosystem.
  • Review of code and ensure adheres to industry best practices and KPMG Coding standards.
  • Participate in analysis discussions to ensure the business requirements are met.
  • Provide all necessary documentation for developed solutions, data flows, coding and designs.
  • Provide all implementation guides for deployment to Production environments.

Skills and attributes required for the role:

  • Application Development Framework (ADF) and Service Oriented
  • Architecture (SOA) concepts knowledge is required but not mandatory.
  • Analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Excellent client focus
  • The ability to work well under pressure and to perform to deadlines
  • Team player who is self-aware
  • Sound decision making ability with the ability to consult where needed
  • Focus on continuous improvement within the ITS function while advancing an ethical environment
  • High level of attention to detail and a desire to drive quality
  • The ability to work unsupervised

Minimum requirements to apply for the role (including qualifications and experience):

  • Total of 1-3 years of solid experience in Oracle E-Business Suite (Oracle EBS).
  • Technical knowledge of Oracle applications, Oracle SQL and PL-SQL development is required.
  • Some experience with RICE (Reports, Interfaces, Conversions, Extensions), Forms, BI Publisher Reports/XML Publisher, Workflow, OAF, sqldeveloper and Linux Shell Scripting.
  • Exposure to one or more of the following Oracle EBS modules: Financials, Projects, Procurement, Asset Management, HR, and Payroll.
  • Tertiary qualification

Desired Skills:

  • Junior Oracle Developer
  • Oracle EBS
  • PL-SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position