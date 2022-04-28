Junior Oracle Developer at Ntice Search

My client – a leading Audit, Tax and Advisory firm, is seeking a Junior Oracle Applications Developer to join their team. You will be responsible for designing, developing, customizing, and integrating Oracle e-Business Suite applications with other systems, and providing ongoing support and future enhancements of those solutions.
Key responsibilities:
- Responsible for ensuring KPMG SA’s Oracle EBS portfolio of applications are designed to meet evolving business requirements and meet coding and application standards for reliability, scalability, availability, and usability.
- This position will also work with team members as needed to scope, design, develop, test, support and enhance Oracle e-Business Suite, Oracle SOA and Oracle ADF solutions.
- Design Develop utilities to ensure we have modular approach in programming for uniformity & to improve productivity.
- Work with Oracle functional business and system analysts to gather business requirements, translate them into specifications documents.
- Responsible for coding and unit testing application software across production support, enhancements, and projects.
- Work under the supervision or mentorship of the Oracle Application Developer to translate business requirements into logical, component-based technical designs.
- Meet service level agreements for production support response and resolution.
- Design and develop technical solutions to a pre-defined requirement and develop components including extensions, views, customizations, modifications, reports, and workflows under the mentorship and guidance of the Oracle Application Developer or as a part of a team.
- Follow documentation, software development methodology, version control and testing, and migration standards.
- Ability and willingness to learn regarding the applications and their ecosystem.
- Review of code and ensure adheres to industry best practices and KPMG Coding standards.
- Participate in analysis discussions to ensure the business requirements are met.
- Provide all necessary documentation for developed solutions, data flows, coding and designs.
- Provide all implementation guides for deployment to Production environments.
Skills and attributes required for the role:
- Application Development Framework (ADF) and Service Oriented
- Architecture (SOA) concepts knowledge is required but not mandatory.
- Analytical and problem-solving skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent client focus
- The ability to work well under pressure and to perform to deadlines
- Team player who is self-aware
- Sound decision making ability with the ability to consult where needed
- Focus on continuous improvement within the ITS function while advancing an ethical environment
- High level of attention to detail and a desire to drive quality
- The ability to work unsupervised
Minimum requirements to apply for the role (including qualifications and experience):
- Total of 1-3 years of solid experience in Oracle E-Business Suite (Oracle EBS).
- Technical knowledge of Oracle applications, Oracle SQL and PL-SQL development is required.
- Some experience with RICE (Reports, Interfaces, Conversions, Extensions), Forms, BI Publisher Reports/XML Publisher, Workflow, OAF, sqldeveloper and Linux Shell Scripting.
- Exposure to one or more of the following Oracle EBS modules: Financials, Projects, Procurement, Asset Management, HR, and Payroll.
- Tertiary qualification
Desired Skills:
- Junior Oracle Developer
- Oracle EBS
- PL-SQL