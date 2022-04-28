Junior Oracle Developer at Ntice Search

My client – a leading Audit, Tax and Advisory firm, is seeking a Junior Oracle Applications Developer to join their team. You will be responsible for designing, developing, customizing, and integrating Oracle e-Business Suite applications with other systems, and providing ongoing support and future enhancements of those solutions.

Key responsibilities:

Responsible for ensuring KPMG SA’s Oracle EBS portfolio of applications are designed to meet evolving business requirements and meet coding and application standards for reliability, scalability, availability, and usability.

This position will also work with team members as needed to scope, design, develop, test, support and enhance Oracle e-Business Suite, Oracle SOA and Oracle ADF solutions.

Design Develop utilities to ensure we have modular approach in programming for uniformity & to improve productivity.

Work with Oracle functional business and system analysts to gather business requirements, translate them into specifications documents.

Responsible for coding and unit testing application software across production support, enhancements, and projects.

Work under the supervision or mentorship of the Oracle Application Developer to translate business requirements into logical, component-based technical designs.

Meet service level agreements for production support response and resolution.

Design and develop technical solutions to a pre-defined requirement and develop components including extensions, views, customizations, modifications, reports, and workflows under the mentorship and guidance of the Oracle Application Developer or as a part of a team.

Follow documentation, software development methodology, version control and testing, and migration standards.

Ability and willingness to learn regarding the applications and their ecosystem.

Review of code and ensure adheres to industry best practices and KPMG Coding standards.

Participate in analysis discussions to ensure the business requirements are met.

Provide all necessary documentation for developed solutions, data flows, coding and designs.

Provide all implementation guides for deployment to Production environments.

Skills and attributes required for the role:

Application Development Framework (ADF) and Service Oriented

Architecture (SOA) concepts knowledge is required but not mandatory.

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent client focus

The ability to work well under pressure and to perform to deadlines

Team player who is self-aware

Sound decision making ability with the ability to consult where needed

Focus on continuous improvement within the ITS function while advancing an ethical environment

High level of attention to detail and a desire to drive quality

The ability to work unsupervised

Minimum requirements to apply for the role (including qualifications and experience):

Total of 1-3 years of solid experience in Oracle E-Business Suite (Oracle EBS).

Technical knowledge of Oracle applications, Oracle SQL and PL-SQL development is required.

Some experience with RICE (Reports, Interfaces, Conversions, Extensions), Forms, BI Publisher Reports/XML Publisher, Workflow, OAF, sqldeveloper and Linux Shell Scripting.

Exposure to one or more of the following Oracle EBS modules: Financials, Projects, Procurement, Asset Management, HR, and Payroll.

Tertiary qualification

Desired Skills:

Junior Oracle Developer

Oracle EBS

PL-SQL

