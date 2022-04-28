Mobile Developer (iOS/Android, Xamarin Forms) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of a self-driven Mobile Developer with strong iOS and Android is sought by a dynamic HealthTech company to join its team and help build a streamlined real-time communication platform. Working closely with the Product team, you will help continue development and maintenance of secure communications

applications for iOS and Android platforms. You will require 5+ years’ Mobile Software Development & C#.NET development, expert level iOS/Android with Xamarin experience also preferred, experience with mobile-specific functionality, such as location, push notifications, camera interaction, and cross-app interaction, able to design apps that use both APIs and business embedded logic. You must have developed at least 2 mobile apps. If you are able to handle everything from complex encryption protocols to slow mobile connections and spotty wifi, then this is the opportunity for you. Remote work on offer.

DUTIES:

Bring real-time secure communications to healthcare professionals utilizing the Xamarin platform and existing Java/Kotlin Microservices stack.

Code native interfaces for both iOS and Android and develop cross-platform business logic using established design patterns.

Perform Unit and Functional Testing to ensure the quality of your work.

Create and execute Automated Testing.

Raise questions and suggestions to the Product Owner about enhancements and potential gaps in requirements.

Identify and integrate third-party controls as needed to quickly achieve desired functionality.

Be responsible for developing solid architecture for your features, justifying alternatives.

Identify and address ripple effects from your changes in other parts of the application.

Code for performance and maintainability.

Follow and help shape team coding standards.

Seek new ways to improve your methods and skill set.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ Years –

Full-time Mobile Software Development experience.

Experience with C# and .NET development. Developed at least two mobile applications. Strong expertise in development on the iOS or Android platforms, experience with Xamarin is preferred. Experience with mobile-specific functionality, such as location, push notifications, camera interaction, and cross-app interaction. Designed and developed apps that use both APIs and business embedded logic to achieve the desired functionality. Developed apps where the user experience is as important as the business functionality. Learned first-hand how to optimize apps for performance. Worked in a team using SCRUM or Agile methodologies.



ATTRIBUTES:

A desire to learn and apply new technology to create more engaging, easier, and valuable applications.

The interest in understanding the business behind the software instead of blindly “coding to requirements”.

