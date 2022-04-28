Project Analyst

Apr 28, 2022

Project Estimator / Analyst
Based in South Africa – Permanent Position

Introduction:

A well-known organization is seeking an experienced Project Estimator / Analyst.

Duties & Responsibilities:

  • You will need to have excellent knowledge of global costing standards and norms for construction activities and engineering (standard costing packages and databases)
  • Knowledge of application of construction contracts
  • Be able to interpret engineering drawings and bill of materials
  • Must speak fluent English
  • Experience with people management critical
  • Experience with internal process (using templates for project estimates / quality reviews on project cost estimates submitted by EPCM companies / contractors)

Desired Experience & Qualifications:

  • BSc in Quantity Surveying / BTech / BSc Eng (Mech, Civil) or BCom with project experience
  • 8+ years’ experience in a project environment (oil and gas and petrochemical) essential
  • Experience working directly with contractors will be an added advantage
  • Must have experience within petrochemical industry (projects in engineering and construction phases)

Desired Skills:

  • Quantity Surveying
  • Project Environment
  • Engineering
  • Construction
  • Analyst
  • Project Estimator
  • Project Analyst
  • Petrochemical
  • Refinery
  • Oil & Gas
  • EPCM
  • Costing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Petroleum & Gas Products Manufacturing
  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position