Project Estimator / Analyst
Based in South Africa – Permanent Position
Introduction:
A well-known organization is seeking an experienced Project Estimator / Analyst.
Duties & Responsibilities:
- You will need to have excellent knowledge of global costing standards and norms for construction activities and engineering (standard costing packages and databases)
- Knowledge of application of construction contracts
- Be able to interpret engineering drawings and bill of materials
- Must speak fluent English
- Experience with people management critical
- Experience with internal process (using templates for project estimates / quality reviews on project cost estimates submitted by EPCM companies / contractors)
Desired Experience & Qualifications:
- BSc in Quantity Surveying / BTech / BSc Eng (Mech, Civil) or BCom with project experience
- 8+ years’ experience in a project environment (oil and gas and petrochemical) essential
- Experience working directly with contractors will be an added advantage
- Must have experience within petrochemical industry (projects in engineering and construction phases)
Desired Skills:
- Quantity Surveying
- Project Environment
- Engineering
- Construction
- Analyst
- Project Estimator
- Project Analyst
- Petrochemical
- Refinery
- Oil & Gas
- EPCM
- Costing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Petroleum & Gas Products Manufacturing
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree