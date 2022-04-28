Senior Technical Specialist

Multi- discipline Specialist required, 12 months contract to be based in Johannesburg North

To analyse, develop solution specification and perform detailed design, programming, configuration, test and implement the solution through SDLC and provide guidance and mentoring to other software developers where required

In depth Java 8 experience (more than 5 years)

ACI Java SDK will be an advantage (more than 5 Years)

Desired Skills:

Java Spring Boot

Java 8

ACI Java SDK

Understanding the Industry Payments Framework will be an advantage (more than 5 Years)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

