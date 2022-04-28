Software Systems Engineer

Software Systems Designer 12 Months contract based in Johannesburg North

To translate business , other stakeholder requirements and user stories into system requirement and act as a link between business analyst, other requirements stakeholders and the software team

To translate overarching end to end design into detailed designs across multiple asset(s) groupings (higher level of complexity) and provide technical leadership to the software developers and other designers. Contributes to growingevolving the Design discipline to keep abreast with best practices to enable business technology strategy.

Skills Required:

Required Technology stack of system: Angular, JAVA JEE, WPS, BPM

Agile Estimation and Prioritisation (not specific to Agile) (advanced)

Data Modelling (advanced)

Desired Skills:

Java

JEE

WPS

BPM

Data modelling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

