Business Analyst at Ntice Search

Our client, a a global network of professional firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services, is looking for a Business Analyst to join their team in Johannesburg.

The Business Analyst combines their formal training in business analysis with systems support experience to support the Senior Business Systems Analyst and Process Owners to extend, optimize and problem solve HR business processes in Oracle technology.

Duties & Responsibilities

Complete all business process design work using the company’s process modelling software by capturing the as-is for every new business process, and then optimizing it into a to-be state ready for review and approval by the Senior Business Systems Analyst and the Business Process Owner

Model all processes in strict adherence to the company’s process modelling standard to produce consistent high-quality process flows that are interconnected to all related business process in the architecture framework

Assess the impact of every change to a business process by determining the changes to activities, inputs and outputs, business rules, informational requirements, RACI models and where other processes and system integrations are affected

Advise the Senior Business Systems Analyst and Business Process Owners what the impact of proposed changes will be with accurate estimates in terms of time to complete the process design work as work packages

Scope all process changes as individual work packages that should be fully understood to clearly define the objective of the proposed change/addition in process. This activity should produce a scoping document to agree scope with Business Process Owners

Collaborate with the other Business Systems Analysts in the team to fully understand all the process and system integration touch points across process domains to drive effective end-to-end process design

Produce exceptional quality business requirements and functional design documents that describe process activities, informational requirements, RICEFW needs, workflow needs, system functions and features

Produce business process flows using the company’s business process modelling software to clearly show the sequence of process activities, information inputs/outputs, decision points, business rules, RACI matrix and process integration touchpoints

Produce high quality process test cases to ensure system tests match the desired functionality and business rules envisioned during process design

Check in all changes to process models on a weekly basis so the master model is kept up to date, and the integrity of the model is maintained through following quality control procedures

Annually review the effectiveness of all business processes within the HTR and Payroll domains by analyzing system support, training needed and problems to help business process owners understand where processes can be further optimized in future

Take ownership of all HRMS system support queries that require an in-depth understanding of process and how the system functionality supports the process

Work closely with Business Process owners and their teams to investigating and resolving system related queries, and helping them understand where process deficiencies can be better addressed through a combination of system configuration and process design

Tests all HRMS solutions to check if they meet functional spec requirements

Works closely with the system support and testing team to operationalize all new HRMS changes, and making sure that all test steps are clearly defined for test automation

Leads patch upgrade testing work

Train the Support Analysts in using new functionality

Provide user training to business process owners where system functionality changes are implemented i.e. train the trainer

Ensure that all timesheets and expense claims (where necessary) are submitted timeously and accurately at the end of each week

All project tasks are updated regularly to make project management and programme activities effective

Clearly communicate on project progress, change impacts and tracking to time estimates to business process owners

Help Business Process Owners understand process of prioritizing work and manage the process to meet expectations within the confines of limited time, people and mone

Minimum Requirements

B Com Info Systems or HR Management degree or similar qualification.

Diploma in Business Analysis

2 years’ experience working as a business analyst compiling quality business requirements, functional specifications and process flows by applying a standards-based business process management approach

Must be proficient in root cause analysis in the Oracle e-business suite HRMS space

Knowledge of the following oracle modules would be an advantage: Taleo Compensation workbench Time and Labor



