Data Specialist (Snr) 2 Yrs FTC (Wits Agincourt) at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:

To contribute to the development and maintenance of an extensive archive of scientific data

Location:

Agincourt- Bushbuckridge (Mpumalanga Province)

Key performance areas:

Strengthen an innovative, high-performing Data Analytics group

Contribute to peer-reviewed publications and technical reports, including as lead author

Assess, manipulate, clean, validate and describe datasets from diverse research studies

Develop analysis plans for peer-reviewed publications

Perform analysis of research data

Develop dashboards and other forms of data visualization to inform district/provincial health service decision-making

Required minimum education and training:

The ideal candidate would possess a Master’s Degree in Computer Science/Data Science/Statistics/Epidemiology/Demography/Data Analytics/Bioinformatics or other highly quantitative and computational fields

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum of 2 years of Data Management experience

Working experience in a low- or middle-income country

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Experience in processing and analyzing large complex longitudinal datasets

Demonstrated knowledge and track record of statistics and proficiency using a statistical software package (STATA, SAS, R), particularly for import, manipulation, and analysis of large datasets

Working knowledge of SQL (i.e., ability to write queries that involve joining tables, aggregating functions, updating, and inserting into existing tables)

Effective use of visualization technologies

Team player able to work in a high-performing collaborative environment, and to support scientific investigations across disciplines

Excellent written and oral communication skills in English

Ability to prioritize and work under pressure on a variety of tasks concurrently.

Valid South African Driver’s license

TO APPLY:

Please include the following documentation:

A cover letter (maximum one page) outlining your interest and suitability for the position A detailed CV including three contactable referees Certified qualifications and transcript Certified ID copy and driver’s license



Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 13 May 2022 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

PLEASE NOTE: Our Client, WHC – Agincourt, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.

Please note:

AJ Personnel is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Background

The Agincourt data infrastructure supports an exceptional health and population data resource resulting from two decades of health and socio-demographic surveillance, a form of longitudinal population registration, coupled with observational and intervention studies along the life course. These involve collaborations with an interdisciplinary network of leading global scientists.

Learn more/Apply for this position