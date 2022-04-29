Full Stack Software Developers at Headhunters

Our client who is in the Supply Chain industry seeks an Intermediate Full Stack Software Developer.

Requirements:

IT relevant qualification preferred.

Three or more years experience.

Tech stack

.NET Core

Angular

JavaScript

Postgres

SQL

Developers will need to be based in Port Elizabeth/Gqeberha if possible.

This is mostly a remote role, although successful candidate can work from the office if preferred.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position