Jnr IT Technician at Top Vitae

Requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification advantageous.

2yrs or more Support experience

Microsoft OS Experience essential

Office 365 experience advantageous

Valid driver’s license

Own reliable transport essential

Key Performance Indicators:

Provide 1st Line Support.

Customer interaction.

Understanding customer requirements Workstation setup.

Printer and print server settings.

Virus and Malware detection, prevention and automation.

Update management on progress.

Update internal systems with all work carried out.

Update call administrators on progress.

Submit paperwork for month end. Logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct.

Assisting Sales team with quotes if needed.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying.

About The Employer:

Our client in the IT Sector is looking for a bright and young talented Junior IT Technician.

