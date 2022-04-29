Junior Data scientist

You will be responsible for creating mathematical and statistical models and analyzing large datasets.

You will solve problems using data and machine learning techniques within various industries.

Bachelors degree in Quantitative field – BEng/Bsc Computer Science, Engineering, Applied Mathematics or Quantitative Statistics.

Experience with R/Ptyhon or Julia.

Knowledge of PostgreSQL, as well as software design cycle.

Understand Predictive Modeling, machine learning, algorithms, and clustering.

Experience or exposure to Giladb/Github

Experience using Linux/Docker and Kubernetes.

Average academic achievement should be 70%. Please supply a copy of your academic record with your CV.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Bonus

