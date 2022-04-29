Junior DevOps Engineer

Apr 29, 2022

  • Relevant 3-year IT qualification or equivalent
  • LPI certification
  • 1 year experience as a Developer, Tester or System Administrator
  • 1 year experience in a DevOps environment
  • Insurance industry experience (desirable)
  • Agile software development practices and tools (Atlassian, JIRA)
  • Proficient with technologies used within the business (specific list)
  • Minimum 1 object-oriented and 1 scripting language (PowerShell, Bash, Python)
  • Linux / Unix experience
  • Online version control systems (Subversion, GitHub, Bitbucket)
  • Java application build processes and tools (CI/CD, including Ant, Gradle, Jenkins, and Artifactory)
  • Monitoring and alerting tools (Alerta, Selenium, Prometheus, InfluxDB, Elastic Stackt, cloudwatch, cloudtrail, xray)
  • Configuration management and containerisation tools (Terraform, Chef, Puppet, Salt, Ansible, Docker, Mesos or similar technologies)
  • Cloud server environment administration (Amazon Web Services)
  • Common data stores, both relational and NoSQL
  • Knowledge of IPv4 networking, web protocols and Linux/Unix systems
  • Knowledge and experience in microservices or service-oriented architectures (SOA and REST)

Responsibilities

  • Responsible for the automation, enablement, availability, performance, monitoring, and incident response, among other things, of the platforms and services that our company runs and owns.
  • Continuously improve observability to ensure the uptime and reliability of our applications and infrastructure.
  • Comfort with frequent, incremental code testing and deployment.
  • Working closely with architects and developers.
  • Collaborating with the relevant developer to report, troubleshoot, and repair operational issues and performing and automating software deployments.
  • Create / use infrastructure for implementing, administering cloud services and deployments.
  • Monitor infrastructure and services to maximise uptime.
  • Troubleshoot and help to resolve production issues to ensure systems and devices run smoothly.
  • Identify ideas to improve system performance, best practises, cost effectiveness of services and impact availability.
  • Work with DevOps Manager and team members to develop accurate work estimates on work packages.
  • Liaise with foundation, database and platform Subject Matter Experts to automate installations and enhance the monitoring and maintenance of their disciplines.
  • Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.
  • Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.
  • Take ownership for driving career development.
  • Contribute to the financial planning process within area.
  • Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
  • Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.
  • Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

