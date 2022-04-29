Mid-Senior Web Designer (iGaming) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A growing Digital Creative Agency seeks the coding talents of a forward-thinking Mid-Senior Web Designer to conceptualise creative ideas and designs. The ideal candidate must be comfortable working in a high pressured and multi deadline studio environment. You must have at least 4-5 yeas’ experience working in a Commercial Studio with live client briefs, extensive Photoshop, working knowledge of Illustrator/Vector, Website, Emailer & Landing Page Design experience including Mobile Responsive, experience designing Logo Concepts, Banner Animation, Brand Guidelines and current UI/UX standards. Any experience in the iGaming/Casino/Sportsbook industry will prove beneficial. Please note the role is office based.

REQUIREMENTS:

A minimum of 4/5 years of experience in a Commercial Studio working with live client briefs is required.

Extensive Photoshop Knowledge.

Working Knowledge of Illustrator / Vector design.

Website Design including Mobile Responsive.

Emailer Design including Mobile Responsive.

Landing Page Design including Mobile Responsive.

Logo Concept Design.

Current UI/UX standards.

Brand Guidelines.

Banner Animation.

Advantageous –

iGaming / Casino / Sportsbook Industry experience.

Adobe XD.

Animate.

Adobe After Effects.

HTML5 Animation.

HTML coding experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Works well under pressure.

Able to work in a team.

Great multitasking ability.

Reliable time keeping and job tracking.

Adaptable.

Ability to meet strict deadlines.

COMMENTS:

