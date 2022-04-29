PHP Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:
A dynamic SaaS Specialist seeks a driven PHP Developer to join their Development Team, reporting to the Technical Lead. The role will require you to programme e-commerce systems by a utilizing Symfony framework, and to have some experience in front-end development using JavaScript/jQuery. The ideal candidate will have 5+ years of experience with a strong focus on PHP development using MVC frameworks and excellent programming skills in PHP.
DUTIES:
• Write clean and well-designed code that is efficient, testable, and reusable.
• Troubleshoot, test, and maintain the core product software and databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality.
• Develop and deploy new features.
• Contribute to all phases of an Agile development lifecycle.
• Convey effectively with all task progress, evaluations, suggestions, schedules along with technical and process issues.
REQUIREMENTS:
• 5+ years of programming or software engineering experience
• Excellent programming skills in PHP.
• Strong knowledge of a modern PHP Framework (Symfony or Laravel).
• Strong knowledge of relational databases such as MySQL.
• Understanding of SOLID principles and Design Patterns.
• Experience with HTML/CSS skills and experience with related tools (SASS, Webpack etc).
• Experience with Bootstrap CSS Framework.
• Proficient understanding of client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks including jQuery.
• Experience using version control tools such as Git.
Advantageous –
• Experience with Symfony framework.
• Understanding of Test-Driven Development and automated testing.
• MySQL profiling and query optimization in Doctrine.
• Experience designing REST APIs and other service layer components.
• BSc/MSc degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field.
• Product experience.
ATTRIBUTES:
• Ability to learn quickly and operate in a fast-paced environment.
• Open minded to new solutions, forward thinking and strong ability to adapt.
• Passion for best design and coding practices and a desire to develop new bold ideas.
ENVIRONMENT:
A dynamic SaaS Specialist seeks a driven PHP Developer to join their Development Team, reporting to the Technical Lead. The role will require you to programme e-commerce systems by a utilizing Symfony framework, and to have some experience in front-end development using JavaScript/jQuery. The ideal candidate will have 5+ years of experience with a strong focus on PHP development using MVC frameworks and excellent programming skills in PHP.
DUTIES:
• Write clean and well-designed code that is efficient, testable, and reusable.
• Troubleshoot, test, and maintain the core product software and databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality.
• Develop and deploy new features.
• Contribute to all phases of an Agile development lifecycle.
• Convey effectively with all task progress, evaluations, suggestions, schedules along with technical and process issues.
REQUIREMENTS:
• 5+ years of programming or software engineering experience
• Excellent programming skills in PHP.
• Strong knowledge of a modern PHP Framework (Symfony or Laravel).
• Strong knowledge of relational databases such as MySQL.
• Understanding of SOLID principles and Design Patterns.
• Experience with HTML/CSS skills and experience with related tools (SASS, Webpack etc).
• Experience with Bootstrap CSS Framework.
• Proficient understanding of client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks including jQuery.
• Experience using version control tools such as Git.
Advantageous –
• Experience with Symfony framework.
• Understanding of Test-Driven Development and automated testing.
• MySQL profiling and query optimization in Doctrine.
• Experience designing REST APIs and other service layer components.
• BSc/MSc degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field.
• Product experience.
ATTRIBUTES:
• Ability to learn quickly and operate in a fast-paced environment.
• Open minded to new solutions, forward thinking and strong ability to adapt.
• Passion for best design and coding practices and a desire to develop new bold ideas.
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Developer
- Remote