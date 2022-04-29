Quality Automation Engineer

Apr 29, 2022

Minimum qualifications

  • Completed relevant programming / automation courses, certifications, or degrees.
  • Completed ISTQB Foundation preferred.

Duties and responsibilities

  • Participate in an Agile development process as projects require.
  • Collaborating with the team to continually improve the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) process.
    • Identify bottlenecks or inefficiencies
    • Research new tools, technologies, and testing processes
    • Make recommendations to tooling or process improvements
  • Assist with troubleshooting of customer support cases.
  • Perform regular manual testing to discover bugs within the software.
  • Manually verify defect fixes on relevant test systems.
  • Manually verify software patches before they are delivered to customers.
  • Collaborate with the development team to plan, create, manage and execute the overall test plan per feature.
    • Create test plans
    • Document test cases
    • Manually test user stories to ensure acceptance criteria are met
    • Create automated tests to cover the test plan as far as possible
  • Enable customers and the company service organization by actively engaging on relevant IM channels.

Technical skills and experience

  • 5 – 8 years of experience as a Quality Assurance/Automation Engineer.
  • At least 3 years of experience working with modern continuous integration and automated testing practices.
  • At least 3 years of experience doing basic development (Python and JavaScript preferred).
  • Must be able to work across the full technology stack i.e., frontend and backend testing.
  • Required skills:
    • Linux command line basics and Bash scripting
    • Python / JavaScript basic scripting
    • Jenkins configuration and pipelines
    • TestNG/JUnit
    • Groovy
    • Docker
    • Protractor / Cypress or similar
    • REST API Integration and testing
    • Jira
    • TestLink / Qmetry
  • Preferred skills:
    • Robot Framework
    • Selenium
    • Java
    • MongoDB
    • Ansible
    • JavaScript
    • NodeJS
    • Angular

Competencies

  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.
  • Motivated, self-starter.
  • Fast learner.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Ability to work across technology stacks.

Driving/Travel requirements

  • Must hold current valid driver’s license and passport.
  • Must be able to travel from time to time.
  • You must have the legal right to work in South Africa.

