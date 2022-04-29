Scrum Master

We develop our software in a user-centered approach using the SAFe agile framework and in an agile development environment. Your experience as a Scrum Master would be to oversee one or more agile processes and support the associated teams according to SAFe Team Level principles of Scrum. The ideal candidate should have a passion for getting into the “nuts and bolts” of Scrum metrics, in order to effectively report on sprint velocity, scope changes, and any impediments that prevent sprint goals. The candidate should also be proficient in Jira, investigating time logs, pulling reports, and analyzing data.

Minimum Requirements:

The ideal candidate has graduated with a bachelor’s degree or higher in Information Systems, Computer Science or related field OR equivalent related work experience

2+ Years’ working experience as a Scrum Master, preferably some of that time with SAFe

A recognized Scrum Master certification

Previous experience working as a Developer and/or as a Tester in developing a Software Product application is very advantageous

Roles and Responsibilities

Correct implementation of the agile processes

Facilitate agile meetings

Is a ‘servant leader’ for the team(s) helping them adhere to the rules of Scrum

Work inside and outside of the team to remove impediments

Coaches the team, striving to maximize benefits and drive continuous optimization

Ensures the flow of information between the Product Owner and team members

Keep up to date with the current state of the Scrum artifacts (product backlog, sprint backlog, burn-down charts)

Document sprint goals, agile meetings, recorded demos, and sprint outcome

Shield the development team from interference during the sprint

Try to resolve issues within the team first before escalating problems/impediments

Additional Requirements:

Good knowledge of JIRA and Confluence

The ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Good writing skills

Good communications skills

Attention to detail

