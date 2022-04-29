Senior Full Stack Developer at Ntice Search

Apr 29, 2022

Our client, a well established retail company, is looking for a Senior Full Stack Developer (Python & GCP) to join their team based in Cape Town.

You will be part of a dynamic team at the forefront of channel management for Financial Services. Using agile methodologies, the FinTech squad works in close partnership with different business retailers within the Group.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Ensure delivery of annual strategic client demand whilst maintaining a stable product environment
  • Design, develop and maintain applications
  • Design and maintain underlying database objects
  • Support quality assurance (automated testing and supporting of user testing when required)
  • Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates
  • Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle
  • Help with day-to-day queries from clients and IT teams
  • Design and develop with support and reusability in mind
  • Stay up to date with FinTech trends & technologies

Minimum Requirements

  • At least 5 years experience in the below
  • Solid experience in Python, libraries and frameworks
  • Understanding of Microservice architectures
  • Proficiency in JavaScript, web stacks, libraries and frameworks
  • Hands-on expertise in REST, MySQL/PostgreSQL/SQL Server, WebSocket, Caching tools
  • Experience with CI/CD, Jenkins and GIT
  • Experience implementing serverless container solutions
  • Familiar with Google Cloud Platform services and infrastructure

