Senior Full Stack Developer at Ntice Search

Our client, a well established retail company, is looking for a Senior Full Stack Developer (Python & GCP) to join their team based in Cape Town.
You will be part of a dynamic team at the forefront of channel management for Financial Services. Using agile methodologies, the FinTech squad works in close partnership with different business retailers within the Group.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Ensure delivery of annual strategic client demand whilst maintaining a stable product environment
- Design, develop and maintain applications
- Design and maintain underlying database objects
- Support quality assurance (automated testing and supporting of user testing when required)
- Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates
- Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle
- Help with day-to-day queries from clients and IT teams
- Design and develop with support and reusability in mind
- Stay up to date with FinTech trends & technologies
Minimum Requirements
- At least 5 years experience in the below
- Solid experience in Python, libraries and frameworks
- Understanding of Microservice architectures
- Proficiency in JavaScript, web stacks, libraries and frameworks
- Hands-on expertise in REST, MySQL/PostgreSQL/SQL Server, WebSocket, Caching tools
- Experience with CI/CD, Jenkins and GIT
- Experience implementing serverless container solutions
- Familiar with Google Cloud Platform services and infrastructure
Desired Skills:
- Senior
- Full
- Stack