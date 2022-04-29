Senior .NET Applications developer

Top insurance corporate is searching for a Senior Applications Developer to join their expanding team. If you are seeking to sharpen your skills and learn new technologies, then this is the job for you.

Job & Company Description:

As an Applications developer you will need to translate software requirements into workable programming code, maintain and develop programs for use in business. The role involves writing specifications and designing, building, testing, implementing and sometimes supporting applications using programming languages and development tools. You will work as part of a team with other IT professionals, such as software engineers and systems analysts, and write programs according to their specifications. You may also work on generic products or for individual clients providing bespoke solutions.

Education:

Grade 12

Computer Science or other relevant technical degree

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Experience of the full software development lifecycle

Experience of architecting software solutions with demanding non-functional requirements such as performance, high availability, reliability, security, etc.

Knowledge of a wide range of open-source projects

Excellent knowledge and understanding of object-oriented design techniques and patterns

Knowledge of several standard software development methodologies

Knowledge of integration patterns and technologies

Client interaction experience, including experience of running workshops with client

Extensive development experience with:

C#, Web API or MVC (3,4,5), ASP.NET

Working knowledge of RDBMS like MSSQL (2008 and up)

UX/Usability experience a must

Html (XHTML, HTML4 and HTML5)

JavaScript, Ajax

Exposure to Client-size MVC Frameworks [knockout, backbone, ember but Angular especially]

JQuery, CSS2 and CSS3

Consuming Data formats such as JSON/XML

