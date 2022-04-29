You must be a top-class developer with exceptional skills in PHP, MySQL, CCS3, HTML5, JavaScript, jQuery, Web Services and XML. You will work closely with the in-house designer to execute new websites/systems and revise current websites/systems in order to make intuitive, elegant and better user experiences.
COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS
- Excellent organisational skills, ability to multi-task.
- Ability to work under pressure and be flexible as part of a team.
- Attention to detail and deadlines (essential).
- Ability to develop and maintain good working relationships at all levels, including during difficult or challenging circumstances.
- Ability to think ahead and anticipate needs before they arise.
- Ability to exercise discretion in dealing with confidential or sensitive matters.
- Expertise in:
- PHP
- MySQL
- HTML, CSS and JavaScript
- Laravel
- jQuery
- CMS
- WordPress
- Azure Dev Ops
- Angular / React / [URL Removed] knowledge of responsive design.
- Experience working with debugging tools.
- Excellent knowledge of page speed optimization best practices.
- Excellent knowledge of best practices in performance and security.
- 4+ Years’ work experience as a Web Developer.
- BSc or MSc in computer science or an equivalent degree.
ADDITIONAL PREFERRED SKILLS
- C#
- Net
- Net
- Entity Framework
Duties:
- Consistently create well-designed, tested code using best practices for website development, including mobile and responsive site design.
- Create websites and user interfaces, using standard HTML/CSS practices, while incorporating data from back-end databases and services.
- Diagnose and fix bugs with existing websites within the Group.
- Work quickly and carefully to complete small edits requested by customers, develop plans for completing larger projects, collaborate with colleagues, and suggest new solutions to improve existing websites.
- Perform UI designs and coding, creating reusable objects and templates, wireframes for web pages and email templates; manage maintenance, updates, expansions, and scaling of each design.
- Develop or validate testing schedules, addressing all browsers and devices to ensure various computers can access the content.
- Perform regular file backups to local directories for recovery.
- Mentor Junior developers and check that their work is up to company standards.
- Monthly reporting on work and analytics to the Manager
Desired Skills:
- BSc
- MSc
- PHP
- HTML
- MySql
- JQuery
- CMS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree