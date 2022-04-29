Web Developer

Apr 29, 2022

You must be a top-class developer with exceptional skills in PHP, MySQL, CCS3, HTML5, JavaScript, jQuery, Web Services and XML. You will work closely with the in-house designer to execute new websites/systems and revise current websites/systems in order to make intuitive, elegant and better user experiences.

COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

  • Excellent organisational skills, ability to multi-task.
  • Ability to work under pressure and be flexible as part of a team.
  • Attention to detail and deadlines (essential).
  • Ability to develop and maintain good working relationships at all levels, including during difficult or challenging circumstances.
  • Ability to think ahead and anticipate needs before they arise.
  • Ability to exercise discretion in dealing with confidential or sensitive matters.
  • Expertise in:
    • PHP
    • MySQL
    • HTML, CSS and JavaScript
    • Laravel
    • jQuery
    • CMS
    • WordPress
    • Azure Dev Ops
    • Angular / React / [URL Removed] knowledge of responsive design.
    • Experience working with debugging tools.
    • Excellent knowledge of page speed optimization best practices.
    • Excellent knowledge of best practices in performance and security.
    • 4+ Years’ work experience as a Web Developer.
    • BSc or MSc in computer science or an equivalent degree.

    ADDITIONAL PREFERRED SKILLS

    • C#
    • Net
    • Entity Framework

    Duties:

    • Consistently create well-designed, tested code using best practices for website development, including mobile and responsive site design.
    • Create websites and user interfaces, using standard HTML/CSS practices, while incorporating data from back-end databases and services.
    • Diagnose and fix bugs with existing websites within the Group.
    • Work quickly and carefully to complete small edits requested by customers, develop plans for completing larger projects, collaborate with colleagues, and suggest new solutions to improve existing websites.
    • Perform UI designs and coding, creating reusable objects and templates, wireframes for web pages and email templates; manage maintenance, updates, expansions, and scaling of each design.
    • Develop or validate testing schedules, addressing all browsers and devices to ensure various computers can access the content.
    • Perform regular file backups to local directories for recovery.
    • Mentor Junior developers and check that their work is up to company standards.
    • Monthly reporting on work and analytics to the Manager

