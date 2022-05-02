MID DEVELOPER -C# .NET at CLIENT

Participation in team activities such as collaborative development and code reviews

Taking Initiative on identifying areas for technical improvements / innovations.

Taking part in cross-team activities such as knowledge-sharing and documentation.

Coding and developing features for new and existing products to a high technical standard.

Develop Custom Solutions

Manage own projects & work alongside development team to integrate application code

Write up Spec documentation

REQUIREMENTS

Key Tech Stack :

4 + years experience in .Net Core – full Stack development experience developing custom solutions

5 + Years experience working with Modern Front End frameworks such JavaScript, jQuery, Angular, React, TDD.

Ability to show or give feedback on applications that you have built and projects you have built and worked on.

Financial institution work experience or curiosity about the industry and interest in researching new trends and standards

Not be afraid to work in a database environment

Ability to find solutions to challenges for complex requests

Azure Cloud experience

BSC/Degree/ National Diploma in Information Technology or Equivalent

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

DEVELOPER

REACT

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is globally distributed and have adopted a Fluid approach to remote vs office-based work, encouraging freedom, fluidity of working location, collaboration & exploration. teams define their remote days to encourage collaboration & knowledge sharing whilst still creating the flexibility of remote working.

