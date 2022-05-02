MID DEVELOPER -C# .NET at CLIENT

May 2, 2022

  • Participation in team activities such as collaborative development and code reviews
  • Taking Initiative on identifying areas for technical improvements / innovations.
  • Taking part in cross-team activities such as knowledge-sharing and documentation.
  • Coding and developing features for new and existing products to a high technical standard.
  • Develop Custom Solutions
  • Manage own projects & work alongside development team to integrate application code
  • Write up Spec documentation

REQUIREMENTS
Key Tech Stack :

  • 4 + years experience in .Net Core – full Stack development experience developing custom solutions
  • 5 + Years experience working with Modern Front End frameworks such JavaScript, jQuery, Angular, React, TDD.
  • Ability to show or give feedback on applications that you have built and projects you have built and worked on.
  • Financial institution work experience or curiosity about the industry and interest in researching new trends and standards
  • Not be afraid to work in a database environment
  • Ability to find solutions to challenges for complex requests
  • Azure Cloud experience
  • BSC/Degree/ National Diploma in Information Technology or Equivalent

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET
  • DEVELOPER
  • REACT
  • Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is globally distributed and have adopted a Fluid approach to remote vs office-based work, encouraging freedom, fluidity of working location, collaboration & exploration. teams define their remote days to encourage collaboration & knowledge sharing whilst still creating the flexibility of remote working.

