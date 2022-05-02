Project Manager

Purpose Of the Position
- The purpose of this role is to manage Electrogold projects and other relevant projects in Melthouse, Refinery and Service Yard.
- The incumbent will provide input in the development of the capital project pipeline.
- Each capital project must be executed within the confines of the company’s capital stage gate procedure.
- Capital project implementation must be executed within the agreed capital timeline layouts and budgetary commitments.
Minimum Qualification
- Preference will be given to candidates that possesses a degree in Engineering or related qualification.
Skills And Attributes
- MS Office Package – Highly pro-efficient in Excel & MS Project is essential
- Report Writing
- Focus on results through quality and safety awareness, managing work, planning, and organising, decision making and customer focus.
- Express potential through adaptability, applied learning, initiating action, innovation, impact and work standards.
- Interact effectively through communication at all levels, building relationships, negotiation and gaining commitment.
- Achieve goals by aligning performance for success, developing others, facilitating change, monitoring information, inspiring others, information monitoring, meeting leadership and participation and follow up.
Knowledge And Experience
- ? Preference will be given to a candidate that has minimum of 15 years working experience of which at least 5 should be at a management level within the project management fraternity. Have sound engineering experience within the project execution environment.
Major Responsibilities
Resource Planning and Execution
- Develop and Manage scope of works for projects to clarify projects requirements.
- Manage engineering projects.
- Communicate performance against accurate standards & Budgets for plant shop-floor management.
- Manage contractual relations with consulting engineering organisations to execute projects effectively and efficiently.
- Manage the development of contractual agreements to support the successful implementation of capital projects.
- Determine project resource requirements and manage these resources for optimal performance.
- Provides timeous and accurate cost reports.
- Report on the capital execution plan. To the Refinery Management team and General Manager Refinery and Fabrication.
- Ensure that the project schedule to have resources allocated to the tasks.
- The project schedule to indicate both internal and external resources that are required for executing the project.
People Management
- Ensuring that all employees under control are full conversant with IR procedures and policy.
- Instilling a culture of resolving employee relations issues through informal dispute resolution procedures.
- Ensuring that formal disciplinary cases are properly prepared and conducted.
- Ensure effective management and application of the performance management process.
- Assess manpower requirements and develop, implement, and monitor succession planning principles.
Operational Efficiencies
- Provides expertise to all departments through the preparation, checking and maintenance of departmental reporting systems.
- Drives timeous and accurate reporting, together with recommended action plans to Plant management studies and projects assigned to the department regarding all aspects of the plant operation.
- Project schedules are created from the project scope of work.
- The project schedules follow the Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) of the project.
- All the project schedule activities have the correct activities, with accurate durations allocated to the schedules.
- The project activities are used to allocate the resources required for the project.
Research And Development
- Implements methods used in conducting various studies (i.e., filler capability, waste reduction, productivity, capital expenditure, justifications, etc.)
Health And Safety
- Ensures that GMP (Good manufacturing practices) encompassing OSHACT standards are adhered to.
- Complies with and ensures that all health and safety rules are met and acts proactively by addressing any safety concerns which may be harmful to self or other employees.
Desired Skills:
- Engineering Degree
- Excel Advanced
- MS Project
- Report Writing
- Resource Planing and Execution
- Implements Methods
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Basic Metal Manufacturing
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree