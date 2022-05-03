Business Analyst (eCommerce) at Parvana Recruitment

May 3, 2022

Parvana
Responsibilities:

  • Business analysis of more complex requirements.
  • Problem solving and diagnostic work. Forming an integral part of the systems development life cycle.
  • Understanding the business issues and data challenges of client’s organisation and industry.
  • Reviewing and editing requirements, specifications, business and systems processes and recommendations related to proposed solution.
  • Facilitating business and functional design sessions and various meetings with clients.
  • Taking responsibility during the development life cycle to resolve any business-related issues.
  • Taking ownership to ensure new product features are delivered successfully.
  • Ensuring issues are identified, tracked, reported on and resolved in a timely manner.
  • Applying project standards and project methodologies.
  • Keeping abreast of industry developments in areas of expertise.
  • Consistently delivering high quality service to clients.
  • Support Senior’s in the management of client relationships (clients are customer and development teams).

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification.

Skills / Experience:

  • 4+ years’ experience in IT, with 2+ years in analysis experience in full SDLC.
  • Must have an understanding in the areas of application programming, database and systems design.
  • Emphasis on also doing project plans, project coordination and compilation of quotes
  • Experience in the telecommunications industry is advantageous.
  • Extensive knowledge of emerging industry practices within the Telecommunications and IT Industry.
  • Being able to work in a project driven environment. Being prepared to take ownership.
  • Client facing skills. Initiative and creative problem-solving skills.
  • Willingness and ability to work under pressure. Team player. Solution orientated.
  • Being able to identify critical issues with ease. Confidence.
  • Ability to communicate difficult / sensitive information successfully.
  • Ability to develop relationships with clients. Excellent communication skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • SDLC
  • eCommerce

