Developer – API at Parvana Recruitment

Role Responsibilities:

Solving interesting and large scale back-end technical challenges.

Looking for new ways to improve functionality.

Looking for opportunities to innovate and optimise.

Understanding the needs of the customer in order to deliver innovative and robust solutions.

Supporting the customer from an operational perspective when escalated.

Preferred Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science will be advantageous

Relevant Skills / Experience:

4+ years’ experience with software development.

2 years’ experience supporting a large scale application in an operational capacity.

Object-oriented programming

Designing & developing back-end software and APIs.

Software development within the Linux / Unix environment.

Software development using a containerization platform like Docker or Kubernetes.

Agile development practices.

Understanding of database design / performance tuning (MySQL, Redis, etc.) would be beneficial.

