Embedded Software Developer – Remote

About the Employer:
Fast growing, well-established international company. Leading experts in our field; creating and developing exciting new next-generation technology and features for autonomous driving. Cape Town together with our team in Germany is a diverse group of forward thinkers with our main focus being Time Sensitive Networking.
Attentive, fervent and determined yet joyful is our team spirit, whether we are based on site or in home-based offices we pride ourself in having an open communication channel, being open minded and respectful towards each other.
About the Role:
We are seeking an innovative, enthusiastic and exceptional C++ developers. You will be responsible for building and maintaining high-end software and embedded systems. You will be also responsible for software development via collaborating with the relevant stakeholders. You should have a theoretical knowledge of the object-orientated programming language that can be used in the real world.
Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:
- Experience with managing large long-term projects mostly unaided
- Real-time multimedia and embedded development experience
- OSI layer 2 experience, specifically AVB and its related protocols
Experience required:
- Minimum 4+ years C / C++ development experience
- Network programming skills essential
- Knowledge of Best Practices
- Proficiency in C++ compliant languages such as C, Java, and Python.
- Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.
- Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge
- Good OOP knowledge
- Software development lifecycle experience
- Experience with Windows and LINUX
- Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol
- Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests
Education & Qualifications:
- Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field
- Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn
- Fluent in spoken and written English
- Team player with the ability to work in small teams
- Be able and willing to travel abroad
Roles & Outcomes:
- C/C++ Programming and Integration
- Systems Design
- Documentation / Technical Authoring
- Problem Solving
- Project Management
- Research / Investigations
- Service Level Monitoring
- Systems Testing
- User Support
- The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained
- Create Firmware for custom hardware designs
- Code versioning
- Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects.
- Collaborating with the software development team on application design and development.
- Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.
- Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.
- Creating end-user application feedback channels.
- Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.
- Keeping up to date with C++ standards and advancements in application development.
- Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products
Desired Skills:
- C
- C Programming
- C++
- C++ Programming
- Embedded C++
- Embedded C
- Embedded Linux
- Linux
- Python
- C/C++
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
