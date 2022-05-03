Full Stack Developer C#

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Full Stack Developer with strong C# experience to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Apply your experience, critical thinking and problem solving skills to developing a product with maximum value for the business

Be an active member of a scrum team, mentor junior developers, build good team dynamics and ways of working

Design, code, test, debug and document your application

Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to your applications

Keep abreast of technical and industry developments

Add your voice to company’s community of developers. Help us improve the way we build software.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT degree or related fields

Strong sense of professionalism

6 years’ development experience

Strong C# and Typescript skills

Experience with modern SPA frameworks (We’re using Angular 9)

Experience with AWS serverless applications

Experience working on databases (PostgrSQL and/or MongoDB experience advantageous)

Experience working as part of an agile team

Experience with the tools and techniques of software development: TDD, CI/CD, version control, code reviews etc.

Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

A solid understanding of OOP and FP principles Outputs

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

typescript

