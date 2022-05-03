Java Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge FinTech company in Bellville seeks the coding talents of a Java Developer to write clean, robust, and maintainable code. Your role will entail creating new features, extending existing ones, resolving insurance related problems, and working on Financial Accounting related code and Insurance Underwriting and claim related code. The successful candidate must have experience with the following tech toolset: Java 11 / higher, Spring Framework, JSP / JSTL, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, SQL, PostgreSQL or other relational DB, Junit 4 / higher and Apache Tomcat.

DUTIES:

The job consists of about 75% Backend and 25% Frontend software development.

Create new features within the business.

Extend existing features.

Analyse insurance related problems, finding and developing solutions.

Work on Financial Accounting related code.

Work on Insurance Underwriting and claim related code.

Create PDF reports via FOP.

Write code to generate and / or extend MS Excel and MS Word documents (POI).

Write Java code to integrate with 3rd party Web Services.

Extend RESTful Web Services API.

Work on the CSV and XML importation engines.

New integrations into 3rd party (insurer and bank) systems.

Work on the Rules Engine.

REQUIREMENTS:

Java 11 or higher

Spring Framework

JSP and JSTL

HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

SQL

PostgreSQL or other relational DB

JUnit 4 or higher

Apache Tomcat

Advantageous –

Thymeleaf Template Engine

POI and iText

MongoDB

Selenium browser-based test automation

jQuery

Apache CXF

Spring Tool Suite

DBeaver and PG Admin

SonarQube

Business Analysis

Writing of Specifications

Microservices via Spring Boot

Spring Security

Subversion and Tortoise

Jenkins Automation Server

Project Management

Financial Accounting

Linux knowledge / experience

Google Cloud administration

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

