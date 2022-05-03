Linux Systems Administrator (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Role Responsibilities:

Developing / maintaining reliable, fast, secure and highly available hosting infrastructure.

Maintaining existing LAMP hosting customer infrastructure.

Maintaining / expanding configuration management systems.

Technical point of contact for premium customers.

Forming part of a highly skilled and autonomous team.

Translating customer requirements into robust innovative solutions.

Collaborating with diverse tech teams and customers.

Providing after hours on-call support on a rotational basis.

Participating in continuous improvement within the team.

Preferred Qualifications:

Linux certifications.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5+ years with a successful track record in Linux server administration.

Proficient at different scripting languages (Bash, Python, etc.).

Experienced in at least one automation tool (e.g. Puppet).

Experience as the last point of call for escalations.

Advantageous:

Agile methodology

Helpdesk or technical support experience

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Linux

Systems Administration

Bash

