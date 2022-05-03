Network Engineer at Greystone IT Consulting

Greystone IT Consulting is looking for Network Engineers to take responsibility for maintaining the Cisco & Huawei infrastructure for various clients, to ensure that its users can easily access mission-critical applications.

Our Engineers are required to possess excellent analytical and problem-solving skills and must be ready to work flexible hours and adhere to deadlines without fail to complete projects timeously.

Job Description & Responsibilities:

Designing and implementing functional network infrastructure (LAN, WLAN, WAN).

Be involved in multiple projects within the organization relating to WLAN and LAN implementations, maintenance and support.

Installing and configuring Cisco &Huawei Routers, Switches and Access Points.

Day to day maintenance.

Communicate with Customers when needed.

Maintain complete technical documentation.

Suggest improvements to network performance, capacity and scalability.

Resolving issues that tiers of support have escalated.

Work with a ticketing system to document, prioritize and resolve support requests.

Work accurately in a fast-paced, hectic, ever-changing environment with strong attention to detail.

Ensure a high level of end-user satisfaction through ownership, resolution, and appropriate escalation of issues and support tickets.

Provide strong technical resources and senior escalation points for numerous technologies.

Follow the clients Change Management process.

Educational Qualifications and Other Requirements:

Excellent communication skills over the phone, email, text, or chat.

Solid background in network administration and architecture.

Resourceful, can work independently and within a team with minimal supervision.

Strong organizational, analytical, and time-management skills.

Matric + Huawei & Cisco Certifications

Experience in Switching, Ethernet, WAN, LAN, TCP/IP, CDP, Routing Protocols(RIP, BGP, OSPF, EIGRP, IS-IS), Access Control List (ACL), Network Address Translation (NAT), WLAN

Should have hand on experience on HUAWEI wireless/access point.

In-depth understanding of communication protocols (mainly TCP/IP) and routing protocols (e.g. BGP, OSPF and MPLS)

3 – 5 years' experience for Intermediate Engineers.

1- 3 years’ experience for Junior Engineers.

Professional certification (CCNA, CCNP and/or HCIA, HCIP).

Experience working on HUAWEI Network devices will be advantageous.

High level problem-solving skills.

Work Remotely:

Combination of onsite, work from home and office

Job Types:

3 year contract with extension of 2 years

Salary:

R13,000.00 – R50,000.00 per month based on experience and education

Desired Skills:

Routing protocols

Tcp/Ip

CCNP

CCNA

Commucation

Networking

Complex network

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Business Consulting

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Greystone IT Solutions is a successful independent IT Consulting company with a consistent history of growth. We employ talented, motivated, and innovative people that are focused on delivering superior solutions to our clients and are passionate about working with other highly skilled professionals in team environments.

If you are seeking an opportunity to join a winning team, work with the latest technologies, and develop your career, then Greystone IT Solutions is the place for you.

