Oracle Integration Developer

We require an experienced developer to join our team and assist with optimising existing integration between Oracle cloud procurement and EBS Procurement.

Must have experience using REST API

A high level understanding of Oracle EBusiness/Fusion procurement modules(Supplier qualification, sourcing, contracts, purchasing) would be an added advantage

This is a short term contract on-site.

The consultant will be responsible for Designing, Developing, Implementation, Testing and Support of integration programs between Fusion and EBS procurement

Skills required

Java developer with good knowledge on JAR file integrations with Oracle Fusion (Procurement)Cloud modules

Invoking rest API’s via JAR file

Exposure to Netbeans and Eclipse tools

Good understanding of JSON/XML requests/responses

Knowledge on shell scripting

Good knowledge of integration

OIC

SOA

Vaccination certificate is required

Relevant Oracle certification will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Netbeans

shell scripting

integration

OIC

API

SaaS

Eclipse Tools

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position