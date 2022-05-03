Scrum Master at Parvana Recruitment

Role Responsibilities:

Acting as a servant leader of the team’s Scrum process.

Coaching and mentoring the teams in the Agile mindset and weaving continuous improvement thinking into the team’s efforts to deliver quality incremental changes to the product.

Ensuring the team lives Agile.

Championing self-organised and cross-functional teams.

Removing impediments to delivering the next increment.

Assisting with reporting, progress tracking, internal and external communication to improve transparency.

Providing support through servant leadership.

Focus more on practical implementation rather than theory.

Preferred Qualifications:

One or more related certifications such as Certified Scrum Master (CSM) or Certified Scrum Practitioner (CSP).

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5+ years’ experience working in a Scrum Master role.

Expert knowledge of Agile.

Proven track record of regular incremental delivery within a complex environment, multiple platforms and internal system dependencies.

JIRA experience will be advantageous.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Scrum Master

Agile

JIRA

Learn more/Apply for this position