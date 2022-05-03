Senior JAVA Developer

May 3, 2022

Our JSE listed client in the financial services industry based in Sandton is looking for a Senior Java Developer with skills in JAVA 7, JEE and Spring framework.
Responsibilities

  • Primary responsibility will be to design and develop these layers of our applications, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure. A commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and quality product is essential.

Experience and Requirements

  • Degree in Computer Science or Business Informatics, or similar qualification, is highly preferable

  • 5 + years’ experience in building and maintaining Java applications

Technologies

  • Java programming language (Java 7 or later)

  • Java EE

  • JBoss/Weblogic EAP (or similar Application Server)

  • Data layer (JPA, Domain Object Model, XML/XSD, JAXB, ORM frameworks, RDBMS – Oracle – and PL/SQL beneficial)

  • Business services (EJB, RMI)

  • Integration services (JMS, Apache Camel, REST / SOAP web services)

  • Messaging systems (Tibco EMS, Oracle Advanced Queuing, MQ)

  • Presentation layer technologies (Java Server Faces, Java Server Pages, HTML 5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS3)

  • Design patterns (DAO, Command pattern, MVC, etc)

  • Spring Framework ( Spring MVC , Spring Batch)

  • Hibernate

  • JUnit and JMock

  • XML knowledge

  • JSON knowledge

  • SonarQube

  • Build tools (Apache Ant, Maven, Jenkins, etc)

Desired Skills:

  • JAVA
  • Angular
  • Hibernate

