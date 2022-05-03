Software Developer

Our client is looking for a passionate and hard-working Software Developer to join their team. This person must be self-motivated, and deadline driven.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Degree / Diploma.

Experience with .NET Framework, Entity Framework, Razor, Windows OS, .NET Core, Blazor, HTML, JavaScript, CSS, jQuery, Bootstrap, C#, Microsoft SQL Server, and Visual Studio.

Strong relational database design knowledge.

Experience in database performance tuning, Query Optimization, using Performance Monitor, SQL Profiler and other related monitoring and troubleshooting tools.

Some knowledge of unit testing and writing code that is testable.

Excellent Time Management & Communication Skills.

Desired Skills:

.NET

Entity framework

Razor

Blazor

.NET Core

C#

HTML

jQuery

Relational database design

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

