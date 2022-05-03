Our client is looking for a passionate and hard-working Software Developer to join their team. This person must be self-motivated, and deadline driven.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT Degree / Diploma.
- Experience with .NET Framework, Entity Framework, Razor, Windows OS, .NET Core, Blazor, HTML, JavaScript, CSS, jQuery, Bootstrap, C#, Microsoft SQL Server, and Visual Studio.
- Strong relational database design knowledge.
- Experience in database performance tuning, Query Optimization, using Performance Monitor, SQL Profiler and other related monitoring and troubleshooting tools.
- Some knowledge of unit testing and writing code that is testable.
- Excellent Time Management & Communication Skills.
Desired Skills:
- .NET
- Entity framework
- Razor
- Blazor
- .NET Core
- C#
- HTML
- jQuery
- Relational database design
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund