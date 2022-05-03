Software Developer

May 3, 2022

Our client is looking for a passionate and hard-working Software Developer to join their team. This person must be self-motivated, and deadline driven.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Degree / Diploma.
  • Experience with .NET Framework, Entity Framework, Razor, Windows OS, .NET Core, Blazor, HTML, JavaScript, CSS, jQuery, Bootstrap, C#, Microsoft SQL Server, and Visual Studio.
  • Strong relational database design knowledge.
  • Experience in database performance tuning, Query Optimization, using Performance Monitor, SQL Profiler and other related monitoring and troubleshooting tools.
  • Some knowledge of unit testing and writing code that is testable.
  • Excellent Time Management & Communication Skills.

Desired Skills:

  • .NET
  • Entity framework
  • Razor
  • Blazor
  • .NET Core
  • C#
  • HTML
  • jQuery
  • Relational database design
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position