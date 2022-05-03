Technical Specialist (Level 2/3) (DBN) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

SERVE as the highest point of technical escalation with a dynamic Managed IT Services Provider in Durban, taking charge of the entire product lifecycle as the next Technical Specialist. In this critical role, you will consult, design, implement & provide training as you handle both scheduled installations and emergency support for customers, either accepting & resolving tickets while you also assist with the sales cycle where required. The ideal candidate must have 5+ years of industry experience in IT with in-depth experience with Servers in an IT Support environment. You will also require VMware VCP (VMware Certified Professional) – VMware Expert (Understanding VMware Clustering and vSwitches), Windows Server, Exchange and Office 365 (Expert) – Must at least have a MCSA Windows Server 2016 or equivalent with experience setting up and troubleshooting issues, SAN experience (Expert) – Having installed, configured, and troubleshooted & completion of all stated internal and external training as per the individual Personal Development Plan.

DUTIES:

Ticket Handling –

Review all assigned tickets and ensure scope of ticket is clearly understood.

Request clarification if anything is unclear.

Correctly log incidents and faults, categorising and prioritising them while ensuring to have a clear understanding of the problem.

Monitor assigned service board if applicable.

Ensure all faults are progressed and cleared within SLA – escalating where required.

Deal with incoming faults in a professional, courteous manner over the phone and via email.

Effectively manage customer expectations with timeous updates and clear telephonic communication to the clients’ nominated point of contact throughout the support process.

Important and urgent tickets are classified and categorised correctly then dealt with accordingly.

Communicate critical level status to the Account Management team at regular intervals.

Accept tickets, where possible, to assist in clearing queues.

Co-ordinate all scheduled activities with the Service Coordinator.

If required to be onsite, ensure all hardware, software and tools that might be required are in place before leaving for a customer site.

Perform all onsite work in a timeous manner and arrange/confirm any schedule changes with the Service Co-coordinator.

Maintain current, accurate notes of all issue resolution activities within Service Tickets including time logs.

Verify all necessary information has been captured on the Service tickets prior to processing for billing.

Verify all necessary information has been captured on the Service tickets prior to closing.

Technical Specialist Tasks –

Complete respective Product Lifecyle within the organisation (Consult, Design, Implement, Training, Support).

Be the highest point of technical escalation within the business for the respective products.

Own the respective certification responsibility for the respective products.

Own the relationship with the respective product vendor.

Be a part of the decision-making team who decide what sells.

Proactive Tasks –

Complete routine proactive maintenance where needed.

Maintain and develop own knowledge and skills to assist with first time fault resolution.

Attend to designated RMM tool notifications about issues with PCs before the client realises the problem.

Actively research new product development within field of specialisation.

Teamwork –

Collaborate with the team to ensure that tickets are closed timeously, and queues are not unwieldy.

Attend weekly team meeting with team and be prepared for queries on tickets.

Update the company Knowledgebase and Documentation as information is gained or where needed.

Customer Relationship Management –

Always promote and represent the business brand and values.

Respond to clients’ requests as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Drive the development of strong relationships between the organisation and clients.

Contribute towards client satisfaction wherever possible.

Take every opportunity to help colleagues delight clients.

Assist Sales Team where required and escalate sales opportunities by recommending technical resolution where issues are systemic or chronic.

Additional Responsibilities –

Identify areas for improvement and make constructive suggestions for change.

This job description is not exhaustive and may be subject to change depending on business requirements.

All works to be completed as set out by Ways of Work provided.

REQUIREMENTS:

VMware VCP (VMware Certified Professional) – VMware Expert (Understanding VMware Clustering and vSwitches).

Windows Server, Exchange and Office 365 (Expert) – Must at least have a MCSA Windows Server 2016 or equivalent – Experience setting up and troubleshooting issues.

Minimum 5+ years of industry experience in IT, working with Servers in depth and in an IT Support environment.

SAN experience (Expert) – Having installed, configured, and troubleshooted.

Completion of all stated internal and external training as per the individual Personal Development Plan.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Technical

Specialist

Level

Learn more/Apply for this position