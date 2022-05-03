Test Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Work model : Hybrid

Main purpose of the job:

Functional testing of back-end database

Integration testing across front-end/back-ends

Defect management

Requirements:

Knowledge of SQL for DB querying

Knowledge of JIRA/Agile Methodology

Proficient with QC ALM

Understanding of Test Automation (UFT is preferred)

A team player

A great communicator and transparent

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and an ability to work as part of a team

Someone who has a ‘can do’ attitude

Someone who has an eye for quality

Someone who is able to challenge the status quo

Someone with leadership and professionalism who consistently demonstrate a ‘role model’ behaviour

Able to engage with people across all levels and has excellent people management skills

Someone who can simultaneously work on multiple projects

Able to engage with people across all levels and has excellent people management skills

Ensure participation in the overall test planning of the product execution path and test estimation

Ability to create the test plan and ensure alignment to the product objectives

Ensure the product is delivered within the timelines agreed with the delivery team

Work closely with test leads, developers, architects, products owner and other stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client

Build and foster deep relationships with peers, subject matter expert, developers, product owner and other stakeholders though honest communication which align to the Sanlam Reality Values

Participate in the sprint planning, test estimation and success criteria per story/epic

Participate in the team backlog grooming

Facilitate the handover of test deliverables for all phases of testing

Qualifications and Experience:

ISTQB foundation or equivalent (ISEB). ISEB test practitioner or equivalent or ISTQB advanced level certificate

4-6 years in testing role (Both Functional and Technical). Your functional background must be strong to guide your technical ability

Proficient in the use of Soap UI (Ready API as well), Jira, HP QC and MS-SQL

Desired Skills:

SQL

ISTQB

Test Cases

Manual Testing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position