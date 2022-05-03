Test Analyst at QES

May 3, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Work model : Hybrid

Main purpose of the job:

  • Functional testing of back-end database
  • Integration testing across front-end/back-ends
  • Defect management

Requirements:

  • Knowledge of SQL for DB querying
  • Knowledge of JIRA/Agile Methodology
  • Proficient with QC ALM
  • Understanding of Test Automation (UFT is preferred)
  • A team player
  • A great communicator and transparent
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills and an ability to work as part of a team
  • Someone who has a ‘can do’ attitude
  • Someone who has an eye for quality
  • Someone who is able to challenge the status quo
  • Someone with leadership and professionalism who consistently demonstrate a ‘role model’ behaviour
  • Able to engage with people across all levels and has excellent people management skills
  • Someone who can simultaneously work on multiple projects
  • Able to engage with people across all levels and has excellent people management skills
  • Ensure participation in the overall test planning of the product execution path and test estimation
  • Ability to create the test plan and ensure alignment to the product objectives
  • Ensure the product is delivered within the timelines agreed with the delivery team
  • Work closely with test leads, developers, architects, products owner and other stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client
  • Build and foster deep relationships with peers, subject matter expert, developers, product owner and other stakeholders though honest communication which align to the Sanlam Reality Values
  • Participate in the sprint planning, test estimation and success criteria per story/epic
  • Participate in the team backlog grooming
  • Facilitate the handover of test deliverables for all phases of testing

Qualifications and Experience:

  • ISTQB foundation or equivalent (ISEB). ISEB test practitioner or equivalent or ISTQB advanced level certificate
  • 4-6 years in testing role (Both Functional and Technical). Your functional background must be strong to guide your technical ability
  • Proficient in the use of Soap UI (Ready API as well), Jira, HP QC and MS-SQL

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • ISTQB
  • Test Cases
  • Manual Testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position