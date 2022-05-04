Analyst Developer: Back-end (.NET) (CH765) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for an Analyst Developer with .Net and Back-end Development skills. The role is responsible for the maintenance of legacy and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.
Experience
- 7 years’ proven development experience
- C# or VB.Net
- .Net core
- SQL (any platform: T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc)
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Certification in Systems Analysis and Design
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation process)
- Banking systems environment
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Analysing
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.