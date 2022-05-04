Analyst Developer: Back-end (.NET) (CH765) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for an Analyst Developer with .Net and Back-end Development skills. The role is responsible for the maintenance of legacy and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.

Experience

7 years’ proven development experience

C# or VB.Net

.Net core

SQL (any platform: T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc)

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Certification in Systems Analysis and Design

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation process)

Banking systems environment

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Analysing

Adhering to Principles and Values

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Applying Expertise and Technology

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position